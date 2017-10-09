wakefieldwall wrote:
Some education for young men on their own conduct might prevent them getting in these situations as well.
I wouldn't dispute that but so could some young women.
It saddens me greatly that after centuries of battling for equality a quite sizeable number of women have used the oppertunity to adopt the worst male behaviour has to offer rather than promote the best that women once had.
My brother who's a high ranking police officer laments that in the last 20 years male behaviour has actually improved. Female behaviour over all age groups is now in the gutter.
Maybe it's teaching problems. Give it a few generations and the novelty will wear off. Women have every right to be equal doesn't mean they have to be the same. Ditto women have every right to protection from sexual predators but no right whatsoever to maliciouly accuse men or boys in this case of rape - it's not on.
I know we are way off topic now but did you know that the police estimate there are nearly as many male on male rapes as there are male on female. Such is the stigma of this one that it barely gets reported. Horrible world on occasions isn't it but we still need justice to be fair and it isn't in these cases
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: adelaide-giant.no9, bellycouldtackle, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, Kevs Head, lampyboy, sandcat20, Trinity1315, vastman, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 279 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,647,424
|2,151
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|