Wildthing wrote:

http://www.wigantoday.net/news/crime/rl ... -1-8748772 They were cleared last month.



Thanks, I remembered reading the trial had been put back until November. That's a heavy burden to carry for near on 2 years. Hope all 3 can get back to playing now. Thanks, I remembered reading the trial had been put back until November. That's a heavy burden to carry for near on 2 years. Hope all 3 can get back to playing now. What would a Cockney know about rugby league? snowie

wakefieldwall wrote: Wasn't he and 2 other Wigan academy players up on rape charge? Trial still ongoing?

cleared and by the sounds of it rightly so cleared and by the sounds of it rightly so vastman

snowie wrote: cleared and by the sounds of it rightly so



That's not good enough for me. False claims like these are an epedemic these days. These low life women and that's what they are are ruining lives with apparently no consequences to themselves.



Why society thinks that just because your a big tough bloke you should take it on the chin I don't know but these are young lads with feelings and families.



The police and courts need to get their acts together regarding young sportsmen being victims of these hoax charges before we have a suicide on our hands. That's not good enough for me. False claims like these are an epedemic these days. These low life women and that's what they are are ruining lives with apparently no consequences to themselves.Why society thinks that just because your a big tough bloke you should take it on the chin I don't know but these are young lads with feelings and families.The police and courts need to get their acts together regarding young sportsmen being victims of these hoax charges before we have a suicide on our hands. SUPPORT SWAG... Shifty Cat

vastman wrote: That's not good enough for me. False claims like these are an epedemic these days. These low life women and that's what they are are ruining lives with apparently no consequences to themselves.



Why society thinks that just because your a big tough bloke you should take it on the chin I don't know but these are young lads with feelings and families.



The police and courts need to get their acts together regarding young sportsmen being victims of these hoax charges before we have a suicide on our hands.

I absolutely agree. Not only it completey screws up a young lads life in a dramatic way. Coversely it also (as someone who's relative was viciously raped) doesn't help those women who've genuinely been through a traumatic event to come forward because they think they won't be beliveved. I absolutely agree. Not only it completey screws up a young lads life in a dramatic way. Coversely it also (as someone who's relative was viciously raped) doesn't help those women who've genuinely been through a traumatic event to come forward because they think they won't be beliveved. vastman

Shifty Cat wrote: I absolutely agree. Not only it completey screws up a young lads life in a dramatic way. Coversely it also (as someone who's relative was viciously raped) doesn't help those women who've genuinely been through a traumatic event to come forward because they think they won't be beliveved.



Exactly rape is horrific, it's about as degrading an act as one human being can perform on another no matter what form it takes.



This is why being falsely accused is so bad, the stigma will remain with those lads - I honestly can't see any of them making it now. You'd have to be made of stone not to feel vulnerable playing in front of thousands of people. Most of us wouldn't leave the house.



As far as I'm concerned it should be anonymity both ways until it actually comes to court and a verdict is reached.



The police will say it impedes their ability to investigate. Well tough I'm afraid because two wrong will never make a right. Exactly rape is horrific, it's about as degrading an act as one human being can perform on another no matter what form it takes.This is why being falsely accused is so bad, the stigma will remain with those lads - I honestly can't see any of them making it now. You'd have to be made of stone not to feel vulnerable playing in front of thousands of people. Most of us wouldn't leave the house.As far as I'm concerned it should be anonymity both ways until it actually comes to court and a verdict is reached.The police will say it impedes their ability to investigate. Well tough I'm afraid because two wrong will never make a right. SUPPORT SWAG... wakefieldwall Cheeky half-back



vastman wrote: That's not good enough for me. False claims like these are an epedemic these days. These low life women and that's what they are are ruining lives with apparently no consequences to themselves.



Why society thinks that just because your a big tough bloke you should take it on the chin I don't know but these are young lads with feelings and families.



The police and courts need to get their acts together regarding young sportsmen being victims of these hoax charges before we have a suicide on our hands.



Some education for young men on their own conduct might prevent them getting in these situations as well. Some education for young men on their own conduct might prevent them getting in these situations as well. What would a Cockney know about rugby league? Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back



vastman wrote: That's not good enough for me. False claims like these are an epedemic these days. These low life women and that's what they are are ruining lives with apparently no consequences to themselves.



Why society thinks that just because your a big tough bloke you should take it on the chin I don't know but these are young lads with feelings and families.



The police and courts need to get their acts together regarding young sportsmen being victims of these hoax charges before we have a suicide on our hands.



Sounds to me like the police and the courts did get their act together Vasty!

When complaints such as this are made they must be investigated (and these complaints are NOT unique to sportsmen!) and CPS have to be satisfied that the evidence is sufficient AND it is in the public interest to put the matter to trial - not to say it has happened as the complainant says, but to let a court decide. Seems that's what happened here and the court found in favour of the defendants.



There have been many publicised cases in the past where the police and CPS have failed to take action in such cases and have faced public fury for it. Sounds to me like the police and the courts did get their act together Vasty!When complaints such as this are made they must be investigated (and these complaints are NOT unique to sportsmen!) and CPS have to be satisfied that the evidence is sufficient AND it is in the public interest to put the matter to trial - not to say it has happened as the complainant says, but to let a court decide. Seems that's what happened here and the court found in favour of the defendants.There have been many publicised cases in the past where the police and CPS have failed to take action in such cases and have faced public fury for it. vastman

wakefieldwall wrote: Some education for young men on their own conduct might prevent them getting in these situations as well.



I wouldn't dispute that but so could some young women.



It saddens me greatly that after centuries of battling for equality a quite sizeable number of women have used the oppertunity to adopt the worst male behaviour has to offer rather than promote the best that women once had.



My brother who's a high ranking police officer laments that in the last 20 years male behaviour has actually improved. Female behaviour over all age groups is now in the gutter.



Maybe it's teaching problems. Give it a few generations and the novelty will wear off. Women have every right to be equal doesn't mean they have to be the same. Ditto women have every right to protection from sexual predators but no right whatsoever to maliciouly accuse men or boys in this case of rape - it's not on.



I wouldn't dispute that but so could some young women.It saddens me greatly that after centuries of battling for equality a quite sizeable number of women have used the oppertunity to adopt the worst male behaviour has to offer rather than promote the best that women once had.My brother who's a high ranking police officer laments that in the last 20 years male behaviour has actually improved. Female behaviour over all age groups is now in the gutter.Maybe it's teaching problems. Give it a few generations and the novelty will wear off. Women have every right to be equal doesn't mean they have to be the same. Ditto women have every right to protection from sexual predators but no right whatsoever to maliciouly accuse men or boys in this case of rape - it's not on.I know we are way off topic now but did you know that the police estimate there are nearly as many male on male rapes as there are male on female. Such is the stigma of this one that it barely gets reported. Horrible world on occasions isn't it but we still need justice to be fair and it isn't in these cases

