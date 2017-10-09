Shifty Cat wrote:
I absolutely agree. Not only it completey screws up a young lads life in a dramatic way. Coversely it also (as someone who's relative was viciously raped) doesn't help those women who've genuinely been through a traumatic event to come forward because they think they won't be beliveved.
Exactly rape is horrific, it's about as degrading an act as one human being can perform on another no matter what form it takes.
This is why being falsely accused is so bad, the stigma will remain with those lads - I honestly can't see any of them making it now. You'd have to be made of stone not to feel vulnerable playing in front of thousands of people. Most of us wouldn't leave the house.
As far as I'm concerned it should be anonymity both ways until it actually comes to court and a verdict is reached.
The police will say it impedes their ability to investigate. Well tough I'm afraid because two wrong will never make a right.