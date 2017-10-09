snowie wrote: cleared and by the sounds of it rightly so

That's not good enough for me. False claims like these are an epedemic these days. These low life women and that's what they are are ruining lives with apparently no consequences to themselves.Why society thinks that just because your a big tough bloke you should take it on the chin I don't know but these are young lads with feelings and families.The police and courts need to get their acts together regarding young sportsmen being victims of these hoax charges before we have a suicide on our hands.