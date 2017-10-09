WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Back up SO?

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:32 pm
wakefieldwall




Wildthing wrote:
They were cleared last month.
http://www.wigantoday.net/news/crime/rl ... -1-8748772


Thanks, I remembered reading the trial had been put back until November. That's a heavy burden to carry for near on 2 years. Hope all 3 can get back to playing now.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Back up SO?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:48 pm
snowie





wakefieldwall wrote:
Wasn't he and 2 other Wigan academy players up on rape charge? Trial still ongoing?

cleared and by the sounds of it rightly so
Re: Back up SO?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:55 pm
vastman






snowie wrote:
cleared and by the sounds of it rightly so


That's not good enough for me. False claims like these are an epedemic these days. These low life women and that's what they are are ruining lives with apparently no consequences to themselves.

Why society thinks that just because your a big tough bloke you should take it on the chin I don't know but these are young lads with feelings and families.

The police and courts need to get their acts together regarding young sportsmen being victims of these hoax charges before we have a suicide on our hands.

