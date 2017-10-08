|
Tom Schofield
@Tomscho6
Nice way to finish my time at Leeds meeting many great players and people. It's been an amazing 18 months, but now a new challenge awaits⚜️
Thats a Fleur De Lys at the end, Wakey bound?
What's the junior football watchers view? Oulton raiders/Cas junior, just over 19 - too old for academy?
Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:34 am
Sure someone on here a few weeks ago said we were signing a halfback from the juniors at Leeds. Hopefully he's good and him and Baldwinson take their chances.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:47 am
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:10 am
Joe Banjo wrote:
Belly,sang in praise.
just searched back, missed it - was on holiday. Looks a prospect.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:04 pm
Certainly does sound a prospect.
Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.
One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up?
Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:17 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Certainly does sound a prospect.
Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.
One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up?
Good question, but they’ve been known to let players slip through before, Peter Fox was one. I’m tipping they’ll have some Aussies in the pipe line.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:54 pm
They will have Richie myler lol
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:29 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Certainly does sound a prospect.
Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.
One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up?
Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up?
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:51 pm
Joe Banjo wrote:
Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up?
Tom was at Stanningley when Wakey approached and wasn’t linked with any club at the time as I understand also he was 16 so like you say how did Leeds miss him playing amateur in the Leeds district.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:55 pm
Joe Banjo wrote:
Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up?
Doesn't really fit in with what Leeds have on the wing so probably easy to overlook. They seem to go for powerful wingers who can outmuscle others but struggle to make a full length try. Johnstone is/was the oppostite of that.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
