Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 1873 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 10:11 pm

Posts: 1257

Location: ...cross time, space and genres

Tom Schofield

@Tomscho6



Nice way to finish my time at Leeds meeting many great players and people. It's been an amazing 18 months, but now a new challenge awaits⚜️



Thats a Fleur De Lys at the end, Wakey bound?

What's the junior football watchers view? Oulton raiders/Cas junior, just over 19 - too old for academy? jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am

Posts: 749

1873 wrote: Tom Schofield

@Tomscho6



Nice way to finish my time at Leeds meeting many great players and people. It's been an amazing 18 months, but now a new challenge awaits⚜️



Thats a Fleur De Lys at the end, Wakey bound?

What's the junior football watchers view? Oulton raiders/Cas junior, just over 19 - too old for academy?



Sure someone on here a few weeks ago said we were signing a halfback from the juniors at Leeds. Hopefully he's good and him and Baldwinson take their chances. Sure someone on here a few weeks ago said we were signing a halfback from the juniors at Leeds. Hopefully he's good and him and Baldwinson take their chances. Joe Banjo Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm

Posts: 253

Location: Wits End,Jepordy

Belly,sang in praise. 1873 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 10:11 pm

Posts: 1257

Location: ...cross time, space and genres

Joe Banjo wrote: Belly,sang in praise.

just searched back, missed it - was on holiday. Looks a prospect. just searched back, missed it - was on holiday. Looks a prospect. Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am

Posts: 1728

Certainly does sound a prospect.



Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.



One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up? Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm

Posts: 3244

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Certainly does sound a prospect.



Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.



One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up?

Good question, but they’ve been known to let players slip through before, Peter Fox was one. I’m tipping they’ll have some Aussies in the pipe line. Good question, but they’ve been known to let players slip through before, Peter Fox was one. I’m tipping they’ll have some Aussies in the pipe line. djcool Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am

Posts: 2476

Location: Halifax

They will have Richie myler lol Joe Banjo Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm

Posts: 253

Location: Wits End,Jepordy

Eastern Wildcat wrote: Certainly does sound a prospect.



Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.



One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up?

Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up? Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up? Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm

Posts: 3244

Joe Banjo wrote: Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up?

Tom was at Stanningley when Wakey approached and wasn’t linked with any club at the time as I understand also he was 16 so like you say how did Leeds miss him playing amateur in the Leeds district. Tom was at Stanningley when Wakey approached and wasn’t linked with any club at the time as I understand also he was 16 so like you say how did Leeds miss him playing amateur in the Leeds district. Egg Banjo

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm

Posts: 551

Joe Banjo wrote: Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up?



Doesn't really fit in with what Leeds have on the wing so probably easy to overlook. They seem to go for powerful wingers who can outmuscle others but struggle to make a full length try. Johnstone is/was the oppostite of that. Doesn't really fit in with what Leeds have on the wing so probably easy to overlook. They seem to go for powerful wingers who can outmuscle others but struggle to make a full length try. Johnstone is/was the oppostite of that. Just because you can, doesn't mean you should. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: 1873, ant1, Big lads mate, Bing [Bot], Cats13, fevfan76, huddiepuddies, JBURT82, leedscat, Lupsetbull, LyndsayGill, Manuel, normycat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, wotsupcas and 443 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,646,107 3,001 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























