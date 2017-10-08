WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Back up SO?

Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:11 am
1873
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 10:11 pm
Posts: 1257
Location: ...cross time, space and genres
Tom Schofield
@Tomscho6

Nice way to finish my time at Leeds meeting many great players and people. It's been an amazing 18 months, but now a new challenge awaits⚜️

Thats a Fleur De Lys at the end, Wakey bound?
What's the junior football watchers view? Oulton raiders/Cas junior, just over 19 - too old for academy?
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:34 am
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 749
1873 wrote:
Tom Schofield
@Tomscho6

Nice way to finish my time at Leeds meeting many great players and people. It's been an amazing 18 months, but now a new challenge awaits⚜️

Thats a Fleur De Lys at the end, Wakey bound?
What's the junior football watchers view? Oulton raiders/Cas junior, just over 19 - too old for academy?


Sure someone on here a few weeks ago said we were signing a halfback from the juniors at Leeds. Hopefully he's good and him and Baldwinson take their chances.
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:47 am
Joe Banjo
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 253
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Belly,sang in praise.
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:10 am
1873
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 10:11 pm
Posts: 1257
Location: ...cross time, space and genres
Joe Banjo wrote:
Belly,sang in praise.

just searched back, missed it - was on holiday. Looks a prospect.
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:04 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1728
Certainly does sound a prospect.

Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.

One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up?
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:17 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3244
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Certainly does sound a prospect.

Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.

One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up?

Good question, but they’ve been known to let players slip through before, Peter Fox was one. I’m tipping they’ll have some Aussies in the pipe line.
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:54 pm
djcool
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2476
Location: Halifax
They will have Richie myler lol
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:29 pm
Joe Banjo
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Oct 06, 2006 6:41 pm
Posts: 253
Location: Wits End,Jepordy
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Certainly does sound a prospect.

Exciting times with him and Ackroyd. Miller too is only about 24-25. Our half backs in the long term there could be very settled.

One thing I will add, with Burrow and Maguire now gone, how come Leeds didnt snap him up?

Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up?
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:51 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3244
Joe Banjo wrote:
Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up?

Tom was at Stanningley when Wakey approached and wasn’t linked with any club at the time as I understand also he was 16 so like you say how did Leeds miss him playing amateur in the Leeds district.
Re: Back up SO?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:55 pm
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 551
Joe Banjo wrote:
Why did,nt they snap Tom Johnston up?


Doesn't really fit in with what Leeds have on the wing so probably easy to overlook. They seem to go for powerful wingers who can outmuscle others but struggle to make a full length try. Johnstone is/was the oppostite of that.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

