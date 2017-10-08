WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Back up SO?

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:11 am
Tom Schofield
@Tomscho6

Nice way to finish my time at Leeds meeting many great players and people. It's been an amazing 18 months, but now a new challenge awaits⚜️

Thats a Fleur De Lys at the end, Wakey bound?
What's the junior football watchers view? Oulton raiders/Cas junior, just over 19 - too old for academy?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:34 am
1873 wrote:
Tom Schofield
@Tomscho6

Nice way to finish my time at Leeds meeting many great players and people. It's been an amazing 18 months, but now a new challenge awaits⚜️

Thats a Fleur De Lys at the end, Wakey bound?
What's the junior football watchers view? Oulton raiders/Cas junior, just over 19 - too old for academy?


Sure someone on here a few weeks ago said we were signing a halfback from the juniors at Leeds. Hopefully he's good and him and Baldwinson take their chances.

