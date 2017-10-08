WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tom Briscoe

Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:08 am
Homer Simpson User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1837
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Well done t b. Keep it up
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:45 pm
Neruda User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009 7:00 pm
Posts: 233
Exeter Rhino wrote:
McDermott deserves the kudos for keeping faith with him, again when many of the forum 'experts' were adamant he should be dropped after the Hull game.

this.
not only did McD's handling of Briscoe allow him to play himself back into form, but to put in a great 2 try performance :BOW:
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:14 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22279
Only robbed of a three try performance by a pedantic overruling of the on field decision by video referee Bentham. Tremendous commitment by Briscoe given the confines of the Old Trafford pitch for that one. On the other hand his running Roberts off on a kick chase when Walker had a simple catch on was one of the dumbest plays on the night - looked like McGuire agreed.
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:31 pm
HRS Rhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 145
He's done that a number times this season - Watkins did similar but that was later in the game when it was pretty much done and dusted. If Ryan Morgan hadn't have given away a dumber penalty in Saints semi though we could have been playing someone completely different.
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:57 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1301
tvoc wrote:
Only robbed of a three try performance by a pedantic overruling of the on field decision by video referee Bentham. Tremendous commitment by Briscoe given the confines of the Old Trafford pitch for that one. On the other hand his running Roberts off on a kick chase when Walker had a simple catch on was one of the dumbest plays on the night - looked like McGuire agreed.


Just watching the game back and very pedantic indeed for the one that was ruled out but his second could've been ruled out for a forward pass by Moon.

Some have said Cas' disallowed try in the first half was harsh for the obstruction. Would've been interesting to see the grounding because looks questionable all be it at normal speed.
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:06 pm
Stevosfalseteeth Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 587
Mac and Briscoe deserve huge credit after that cup semi vs hull. Mac for keeping faith, Briscoe for showing immense character
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:10 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22279
Correct re Ryan Morgan - dumbest play of the season, well spotted by Child.

There was no discernable 'obstruction' caused by Holmes running through the Leeds line that I could see and that's indicative of the mess we've gotten ourselves in to with this godamawfuk interpretation. If not for that Leeds would have not received a penalty all night. I'm old school though, crossing close to the defensive line always used to be and always should be a penalty - I think Gale is old school too which is why he slid the ball through on the first play of the set.

The pass from Moon looked forward but there was still an angle in the closing credits where it looked fine - usually is which makes these calls incredibly difficult to judge and thankfully the video ref doesn't get a say.
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:07 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8301
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
The NRL interpretation has always been more relaxed with dummy runners going into/through the line. Its one of the reasons we struggle against the most basic plays at international level, as if you're not used to defending it and are waiting for penalties you're asking to let in tries.
