Well done t b. Keep it up It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan" Neruda

Exeter Rhino wrote: McDermott deserves the kudos for keeping faith with him, again when many of the forum 'experts' were adamant he should be dropped after the Hull game.

this.

not only did McD's handling of Briscoe allow him to play himself back into form, but to put in a great 2 try performance this.not only did McD's handling of Briscoe allow him to play himself back into form, but to put in a great 2 try performance tvoc

Only robbed of a three try performance by a pedantic overruling of the on field decision by video referee Bentham. Tremendous commitment by Briscoe given the confines of the Old Trafford pitch for that one. On the other hand his running Roberts off on a kick chase when Walker had a simple catch on was one of the dumbest plays on the night - looked like McGuire agreed. HRS Rhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig



He's done that a number times this season - Watkins did similar but that was later in the game when it was pretty much done and dusted. If Ryan Morgan hadn't have given away a dumber penalty in Saints semi though we could have been playing someone completely different. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



tvoc wrote: Only robbed of a three try performance by a pedantic overruling of the on field decision by video referee Bentham. Tremendous commitment by Briscoe given the confines of the Old Trafford pitch for that one. On the other hand his running Roberts off on a kick chase when Walker had a simple catch on was one of the dumbest plays on the night - looked like McGuire agreed.



Just watching the game back and very pedantic indeed for the one that was ruled out but his second could've been ruled out for a forward pass by Moon.



Some have said Cas' disallowed try in the first half was harsh for the obstruction. Would've been interesting to see the grounding because looks questionable all be it at normal speed. Just watching the game back and very pedantic indeed for the one that was ruled out but his second could've been ruled out for a forward pass by Moon.Some have said Cas' disallowed try in the first half was harsh for the obstruction. Would've been interesting to see the grounding because looks questionable all be it at normal speed. Stevosfalseteeth Cheeky half-back



Mac and Briscoe deserve huge credit after that cup semi vs hull. Mac for keeping faith, Briscoe for showing immense character tvoc

Correct re Ryan Morgan - dumbest play of the season, well spotted by Child.



There was no discernable 'obstruction' caused by Holmes running through the Leeds line that I could see and that's indicative of the mess we've gotten ourselves in to with this godamawfuk interpretation. If not for that Leeds would have not received a penalty all night. I'm old school though, crossing close to the defensive line always used to be and always should be a penalty - I think Gale is old school too which is why he slid the ball through on the first play of the set.



The pass from Moon looked forward but there was still an angle in the closing credits where it looked fine - usually is which makes these calls incredibly difficult to judge and thankfully the video ref doesn't get a say. BrisbaneRhino

The NRL interpretation has always been more relaxed with dummy runners going into/through the line. Its one of the reasons we struggle against the most basic plays at international level, as if you're not used to defending it and are waiting for penalties you're asking to let in tries.

