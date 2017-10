tvoc wrote: Only robbed of a three try performance by a pedantic overruling of the on field decision by video referee Bentham. Tremendous commitment by Briscoe given the confines of the Old Trafford pitch for that one. On the other hand his running Roberts off on a kick chase when Walker had a simple catch on was one of the dumbest plays on the night - looked like McGuire agreed.

Just watching the game back and very pedantic indeed for the one that was ruled out but his second could've been ruled out for a forward pass by Moon.Some have said Cas' disallowed try in the first half was harsh for the obstruction. Would've been interesting to see the grounding because looks questionable all be it at normal speed.