Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:08 am
Well done t b. Keep it up
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:45 pm
Exeter Rhino wrote:
McDermott deserves the kudos for keeping faith with him, again when many of the forum 'experts' were adamant he should be dropped after the Hull game.

this.
not only did McD's handling of Briscoe allow him to play himself back into form, but to put in a great 2 try performance :BOW:
