Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:23 am
Omar Little
Free-scoring winger



Deserves a special mention for how well he's turned his confidence and form around this year. From shot to pieces in the cc semi to 2 tries (and v.solid in the air and on kick returns in the final)

It was noticeable that BMcD was having a long embrace and word in his ear at the end of the game (immediately before BMcD was on sky)



Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:07 am
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member



The lad has got some heart. He looked a broken man 2 or 3 months back, but he's come through it, and has been one of the best players in the S8s
Think Ablett also deserves a mention, he's probably had the worst season of his career, but saved his best performance for Old Trafford :)
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:43 am
leedsnsouths


Charlie Sheen wrote:
The lad has got some heart. He looked a broken man 2 or 3 months back, but he's come through it, and has been one of the best players in the S8s
Think Ablett also deserves a mention, he's probably had the worst season of his career, but saved his best performance for Old Trafford :)


Gotta say I though Briscoe was finished a few months a go but he clearly has some strong character and seems to have put behind what will probably be the worst spell of his career, one of our to 3 players tonight along with MCGuire and Ward imo
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:05 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back


Amazing turnaround what a way to put his demons to rest.

Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:15 am
rhino65
Eddie Hemmings's Wig


As Big Mac says....belief....what a strong character.
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:18 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back


rhino65 wrote:
As Big Mac says....belief....what a strong character.

It is absolutely but to carry that lack of confidence so long to then produce on the biggest stage in awful conditions goes above & beyond .

Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:56 am
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger



Thank you rain.

Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:07 am
son of headingley



Charlie Sheen wrote:
Think Ablett also deserves a mention, he's probably had the worst season of his career, but saved his best performance for Old Trafford :)


My feelings too. He has been a shadow of the player he was up to the end of 2015. But that 2nd half defensive set where he put in 3 or 4 very effective tackles in a row to keep Cas pinned back was heroic stuff. His, Ward's, Watkins' & Parcell's defensive stint (the latter 3 for the full 80 mins) was exceptional. Everyone else's tackling was very effective too - and where we won the day.
Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:46 am
Ronzy


He was excellent last night in the pressure situations and gave some good go forward coming out of our half. As Big Jack would say "Defense wins matches" and everyone put in a shift in that regard.

Re: Tom Briscoe
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:11 am
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member



McDermott deserves the kudos for keeping faith with him, again when many of the forum 'experts' were adamant he should be dropped after the Hull game.

