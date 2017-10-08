Deserves a special mention for how well he's turned his confidence and form around this year. From shot to pieces in the cc semi to 2 tries (and v.solid in the air and on kick returns in the final) It was noticeable that BMcD was having a long embrace and word in his ear at the end of the game (immediately before BMcD was on sky)

