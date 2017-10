Omar Little

Deserves a special mention for how well he's turned his confidence and form around this year. From shot to pieces in the cc semi to 2 tries (and v.solid in the air and on kick returns in the final)



It was noticeable that BMcD was having a long embrace and word in his ear at the end of the game (immediately before BMcD was on sky) You come at the king - You better not miss.



You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Think Ablett also deserves a mention, he's probably had the worst season of his career, but saved his best performance for Old Trafford The lad has got some heart. He looked a broken man 2 or 3 months back, but he's come through it, and has been one of the best players in the S8s



Charlie Sheen wrote:

Think Ablett also deserves a mention, he's probably had the worst season of his career, but saved his best performance for Old Trafford The lad has got some heart. He looked a broken man 2 or 3 months back, but he's come through it, and has been one of the best players in the S8sThink Ablett also deserves a mention, he's probably had the worst season of his career, but saved his best performance for Old Trafford



Gotta say I though Briscoe was finished a few months a go but he clearly has some strong character and seems to have put behind what will probably be the worst spell of his career, one of our to 3 players tonight along with MCGuire and Ward imo

Amazing turnaround what a way to put his demons to rest. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! rhino65

As Big Mac says....belief....what a strong character. RHINO-MARK

rhino65 wrote: As Big Mac says....belief....what a strong character.

It is absolutely but to carry that lack of confidence so long to then produce on the biggest stage in awful conditions goes above & beyond .

Thank you rain.



Charlie Sheen wrote: Think Ablett also deserves a mention, he's probably had the worst season of his career, but saved his best performance for Old Trafford



My feelings too. He has been a shadow of the player he was up to the end of 2015. But that 2nd half defensive set where he put in 3 or 4 very effective tackles in a row to keep Cas pinned back was heroic stuff. His, Ward's, Watkins' & Parcell's defensive stint (the latter 3 for the full 80 mins) was exceptional. Everyone else's tackling was very effective too - and where we won the day.



He was excellent last night in the pressure situations and gave some good go forward coming out of our half. As Big Jack would say "Defense wins matches" and everyone put in a shift in that regard.

