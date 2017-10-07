WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will history repeat itself?

Will history repeat itself?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:38 pm
For the last 2 years the previous year league leaders winners have been dumped into the middle 8s
So will Cas go the same way?
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:41 pm
I hope not. Id have loved cas to have won the trophy if they were facing anyone but Leeds.

The way they tried to play the game was a breath of fresh air in a pretty stagnant SL competition. I hope they continue to prosper with their positive approach to the game
