2016 - floods
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:35 pm
So, at various points last season there were discussions around excuses / reasons for the poor season

One of the main reasons was the flooding of the training ground. Some posters didn't think this was a valid reason for the poor season.

Now, with the benefit of fast forwarding to today, I would say that, although not the only factor in the season, the loss of the training ground for preseason was clearly a massive blow to our hopes last year.

We have achieved a huge amount this season, and have walked away with the biggest prize again, with basically the same squad of players.
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:47 pm
I said it was down to the floods and losing the training ground and that we'd be back challenging in 2017. I said after the start of the season when the attack was struggling and Cas hammered us we'd still be challenging. I said after Cas beat us a few weeks ago that we would win the GF. I'm know as McDermott's biggest backer on here........and I took some real stick, insults and mocking on here for all the above.

Feels pretty sweet right now.

