So, at various points last season there were discussions around excuses / reasons for the poor season



One of the main reasons was the flooding of the training ground. Some posters didn't think this was a valid reason for the poor season.



Now, with the benefit of fast forwarding to today, I would say that, although not the only factor in the season, the loss of the training ground for preseason was clearly a massive blow to our hopes last year.



We have achieved a huge amount this season, and have walked away with the biggest prize again, with basically the same squad of players.