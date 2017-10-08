WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I blame the ball!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk I blame the ball!

Post a reply
Re: I blame the ball!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:57 pm
Salty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2530
Location: the quiet west stand
exiled Warrior wrote:
Not in the least big surprised -Cas were lucky to even make the final, Saints should have beaten them in the semi (and would have if they had a decent goal kicker) and they looked poor then. But the weather made for a poor spectacle, Leeds had enough experience to get the game done and play the conditions - sadly the GF is often not a great game, suppose there is too much at stake which is why I am not a fan of the concept.


I don't think it's the weather that is to blame. As I said, "I blame the ball."
Well, actually, I blame the rugby league.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cruncher, exiled Warrior, Froggy, Google Adsense [Bot], hatty, MattyB, proper-shaped-balls, RichieS, Rixy, S_Riley, Salty, TonyM19 and 398 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,0842,94676,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM