exiled Warrior wrote:

Not in the least big surprised -Cas were lucky to even make the final, Saints should have beaten them in the semi (and would have if they had a decent goal kicker) and they looked poor then. But the weather made for a poor spectacle, Leeds had enough experience to get the game done and play the conditions - sadly the GF is often not a great game, suppose there is too much at stake which is why I am not a fan of the concept.