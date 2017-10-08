exiled Warrior wrote:
Not in the least big surprised -Cas were lucky to even make the final, Saints should have beaten them in the semi (and would have if they had a decent goal kicker) and they looked poor then. But the weather made for a poor spectacle, Leeds had enough experience to get the game done and play the conditions - sadly the GF is often not a great game, suppose there is too much at stake which is why I am not a fan of the concept.
I don't think it's the weather that is to blame. As I said, "I blame the ball."
Well, actually, I blame the rugby league.