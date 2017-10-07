WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - I blame the ball!









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Super League - Super 8s ‹ Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk ‹ I blame the ball! (Website)

Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1 Salty

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am

Posts: 2529

Location: the quiet west stand

I'd been really looking forward to a Grand Final between two teams that play entertaining rugby.

However, it was boring because neither team could hold on to the bar of soap which was pretending to be a rugby ball.

The Grand Final is the pinnacle of our game and we had to put up with that farce. We certainly aren't going to win over neutral spectators.

We have had this bar of soap for years but the powers that be have done nothing about it. Imagine Dunlop making tyres that were as frictionless as a superleague ball. Crash! Crash! Crash!

Our Grand Final is often played in wet conditions so I think it is a priority to produce a rugby ball that will enable teams to play fast flowing rugby. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1147

I was trawling twitter after the game and loads of players and ex players were saying the Rhino ball is like a bar of soap and nowhere near as good as the Steeden. Maybe something in it and if we want our game slick, fast and entertaining then maybe it's something the RFL can look at.

On a positive I thought the officiating was reasonable tonight. The obstruction decision by the video ref was harsh and Child missed the forward pass for the Leeds try but other that, no real issues. Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13585

I can't deny this 100%, because I can't comment with personal experience on how these modern makes of rugby ball react to wet weather - but I can't help remembering how, during the winter season, such conditions were the norm rather than the exception, and how there were still incredible games with lots of great tries.



Perhaps tonight's spectacle would have been better if Cas had respected the conditions more.



That said, I must grudgingly give Leeds a big tick. They did the job in solid, no nonsense and traditional fashion, never got fazed by Cas's self-proclaimed 'reinvention of the game', and never looked like losing from quite early on. Makes me realise how bad and disorganised Wigan have been in 2017, to allow the Tigers to slaughter them three times. moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2551

Leeds did do the job indeed, although I think it might have been a different story if the sun was shining. But it wasn't, and Leeds played the conditions better than Cas, and got the win on the back of the forward domination they earned. Even so, the scoreboard was a little harsh on Cas, and I didn't see too much wrong with the obstruction either, and certainly the pass was forward for that Leeds try. Wouldn't have altered the result, though.



And Roberts had a stinker, which didn't help. Charlie Sheen

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm

Posts: 8769

Location: Leeds

Cruncher wrote: I can't deny this 100%, because I can't comment with personal experience on how these modern makes of rugby ball react to wet weather - but I can't help remembering how, during the winter season, such conditions were the norm rather than the exception, and how there were still incredible games with lots of great tries.



Perhaps tonight's spectacle would have been better if Cas had respected the conditions more.



That said, I must grudgingly give Leeds a big tick. They did the job in solid, no nonsense and traditional fashion, never got fazed by Cas's self-proclaimed 'reinvention of the game', and never looked like losing from quite early on. Makes me realise how bad and disorganised Wigan have been in 2017, to allow the Tigers to slaughter them three times.



The difference between the winter days and now is that the pitches are like snooker tables now, especially at the football grounds, meaning that hardly any mud or dirt gets on the ball which made it easier to grip in the old days. Although I don't think the ball helps, nobody seems to have any good things to say about it. The difference between the winter days and now is that the pitches are like snooker tables now, especially at the football grounds, meaning that hardly any mud or dirt gets on the ball which made it easier to grip in the old days. Although I don't think the ball helps, nobody seems to have any good things to say about it. King Monkey wrote: Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.



At least he'd lose his virginity. CyberPieMan

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Aug 22, 2011 4:35 pm

Posts: 879

Ex-squeeze me, is this a serious thread? Have I missed som't? You're blaming a bit of inflated plasticised rubber for the the anti-climax of the season?



I'm really interested in the news conference tomorrow (technically later today) where we find out what & why who said/leaked/got drunk/hit who/did what, but the bottom line is Cas bottled it.



They choked.



They did what Hudds did at Twickenham against the Stainers (what, 10 years ago? - that was a waste of a drive down), they failed to turn up.



This has been hyped as the battle of the superteam of the year against the team nearly relegated last year but with experience and superior knowledge how to win. It's been a gift to the promoters, a sell out for OT, and what do we get? Near as damn-it a nilling with one team simply failing to bother and the usual suspects lifting the silver.



And we wonder why & how Yawnion, for all it's problems, poor attendance, barmy regulations, maintains its hold on the media.



I give you an over hyped, dismal one-sided, pathetic centerpiece, waste of time, effort & money (really, what will the sponsors be thinking - not next year I suspect). Everything is Awesome Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: caslad75, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, Phuzzy, Pie Eyed and 253 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,744 1,400 76,284 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























