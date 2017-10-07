I'd been really looking forward to a Grand Final between two teams that play entertaining rugby.

However, it was boring because neither team could hold on to the bar of soap which was pretending to be a rugby ball.

The Grand Final is the pinnacle of our game and we had to put up with that farce. We certainly aren't going to win over neutral spectators.

We have had this bar of soap for years but the powers that be have done nothing about it. Imagine Dunlop making tyres that were as frictionless as a superleague ball. Crash! Crash! Crash!

Our Grand Final is often played in wet conditions so I think it is a priority to produce a rugby ball that will enable teams to play fast flowing rugby.