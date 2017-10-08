(Website)

Gotcha wrote: I was at the game matey, supporting. Shame so many on here who want to defend so staunchly, don’t manage to do the same. I am now about to catch a flight travelling that I delayed to this morning to enable me to go.



I thought it was a great occasion, to end such a poor league campaign across the game. I thought McGuire was simply awesome, along with the also written off Ablett and Briscoe. Oh and the kid who many said maaaaaaeeeeehhhhh at the thought of leaving, not bothered, looked an absolute star at the back. I also accept that the conditions played a big part in how the game went, took it away from the oppositions only game plan, and allowed us to grind it out the way only champions manage on the occasions.



Whilst I accept and applaud your support, sometimes the negativity and lack of support for players is infuriating. You've written the team and individuals off with gay abandon consistently for ten years. D your neck in now?



Gotcha wrote: I was at the game matey, supporting. Shame so many on here who want to defend so staunchly, don't manage to do the same. I am now about to catch a flight travelling that I delayed to this morning to enable me to go.



I thought it was a great occasion, to end such a poor league campaign across the game. I thought McGuire was simply awesome, along with the also written off Ablett and Briscoe. Oh and the kid who many said maaaaaaeeeeehhhhh at the thought of leaving, not bothered, looked an absolute star at the back. I also accept that the conditions played a big part in how the game went, took it away from the oppositions only game plan, and allowed us to grind it out the way only champions manage on the occasions.

Without the gripes and the moaning and the speculation and differences of opinions just think how boring this forum would become. Who would be bothered/inspired to contribute if all we had was sycophantic cheer boys fascistly jailing/erasing all dissenting voices?

Yes there are those who take things too seriously and criticise too much, but equally there are those who never see ills that deserve constructive criticism.

It is a discussion board not a bow down and take it from the club board.



For me the majority of rugby under McDermott has been turgid and boring and that is my gripe with him. It is even more frustrating given the talent at his disposal.



You cannot but admire his ability to get a team firing on all cylinders when it really matters as last night proved that is a skill that no SL coach even can come close to him.



Do I want to watch games in 1930s surroundings no I don't - 3/4s of the ground is a disgrace for a premier sporting club. The improvements to the ground look superb hopefully this will work for the club and see revenues moving in the right direction.



Do I think the chairman of the biggest club voting against the increase in the salary cap and the marquee player is a positive thing - no it isn't. The players are not sufficiently rewarded for the effort they put in. The standard of the competition is at a low for the SL era - the standard of yesterday's game was pretty poor however you looked at it.



This is a great club but it doesn't mean everything they do is right on the money - I have supported the club since I was 8 I am 56 now so I have seen everything for the super team of the late 60s, through the doldrums of the 80s & 90s to where the club is now. Have I enjoyed supporting Leeds yes, have I had my frustrations with the club yes I have but all credit the GH BM and the players for delivering once again. Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



There's a big big difference between constructive criticism and the full out full on slagging off of the club at every opportunity. This club isn't perfect by any stretch but some go on like it's the worst run club in the league.

PrinterThe wrote: There's a big big difference between constructive criticism and the full out full on slagging off of the club at every opportunity. This club isn't perfect by any stretch but some go on like it's the worst run club in the league.



I think you need to put things into context - this is the biggest club in SL with the biggest revenue streams and as such expectations of what the club delivers should be based on that position not what they do compared to Wakefield/Salford/Cas etc.



The fact it has won so many trophies shouldn't come as any shock it is in position to deliver that only 3/4 other clubs have an equal opportunity to do so. It is no shock that only 4 teams have won the GF in the SL era - as one is no more - Bradford - it would suggest Leeds have a 33% chance of winning it every year. Whilst the salary cap may restrict spending on players it does stop spending of training/medical/conditioning, coaching, analytics, youth development etc. Leeds should be there or there abouts every single year.

Sal Paradise wrote: it would suggest Leeds have a 33% chance of winning it every year. Whilst the salary cap may restrict spending on players it does stop spending of training/medical/conditioning, coaching, analytics, youth development etc. Leeds should be there or there abouts every single year.



loiner81 wrote: And yet you tipped Leeds to finish 7th this year. Go figure.



Last year they finished 12th - go figure So I predicted an improvement on 2016.



You predicted 4th? - who did you suggest would win the GF - was it Leeds



There is difference between what should happen and what actually does - where did you predict Leeds to finish in 2016? IIRC I suggested they would finish 2nd - how wrong you can be



That is why unlike you I don't take all the outpourings from the club as the gospel according to Saint Gary



Like every other sport the richest clubs have an unfair advantage that a salary cap cannot correct.



Sal Paradise wrote: I think you need to put things into context - this is the biggest club in SL with the biggest revenue streams and as such expectations of what the club delivers should be based on that position not what they do compared to Wakefield/Salford/Cas etc.



The fact it has won so many trophies shouldn't come as any shock it is in position to deliver that only 3/4 other clubs have an equal opportunity to do so. It is no shock that only 4 teams have won the GF in the SL era - as one is no more - Bradford - it would suggest Leeds have a 33% chance of winning it every year. Whilst the salary cap may restrict spending on players it does stop spending of training/medical/conditioning, coaching, analytics, youth development etc. Leeds should be there or there abouts every single year.



And Leeds have been there or there abouts every year barring one for god knows how long now, but yet again you'd think they weren't the way some carry on.



And Leeds have been there or there abouts every year barring one for god knows how long now, but yet again you'd think they weren't the way some carry on.

Oh and that one year we weren't in the mix in 2016 it was because we lost our training facilities, one of the things you just mentioned above as giving us an advantage but yet at the time you continually dismissed the importance of it.

Sal Paradise wrote: So I predicted an improvement on 2016.



You predicted 4th? - who did you suggest would win the GF - was it Leeds



There is difference between what should happen and what actually does - where did you predict Leeds to finish in 2016? IIRC I suggested they would finish 2nd - how wrong you can be



That is why unlike you I don't take all the outpourings from the club as the gospel according to Saint Gary



Sal Paradise wrote: So I predicted an improvement on 2016.

You predicted 4th? - who did you suggest would win the GF - was it Leeds

There is difference between what should happen and what actually does - where did you predict Leeds to finish in 2016? IIRC I suggested they would finish 2nd - how wrong you can be

That is why unlike you I don't take all the outpourings from the club as the gospel according to Saint Gary

Like every other sport the richest clubs have an unfair advantage that a salary cap cannot correct.





Re the GF, like many I predicted Wire but what a joke they were so the less said the better. Last night surpassed even my own expectations although I did predict a top 4 finish for Leeds after the 8s meaning at the very least a semi-final place. I didn't write them off and then totally contradict myself with a dumb a$$ statement like "Leeds should be there or there abouts every year"



Re 2016. Sad to see you reverting to type and making stuff up again Sal. I said we'd be lucky to finish in the top 4 in 2016, whilst you predicted they'd win the GF



No idea what the rest of your post is about, just a load of contradictory twaddle, the type you always post when rattled and are trying to dig yourself out of another massive hole.



