Gotcha wrote:
I was at the game matey, supporting. Shame so many on here who want to defend so staunchly, don’t manage to do the same. I am now about to catch a flight travelling that I delayed to this morning to enable me to go.
I thought it was a great occasion, to end such a poor league campaign across the game. I thought McGuire was simply awesome, along with the also written off Ablett and Briscoe. Oh and the kid who many said maaaaaaeeeeehhhhh at the thought of leaving, not bothered, looked an absolute star at the back. I also accept that the conditions played a big part in how the game went, took it away from the oppositions only game plan, and allowed us to grind it out the way only champions manage on the occasions.
Whilst I accept and applaud your support, sometimes the negativity and lack of support for players is infuriating. You've written the team and individuals off with gay abandon consistently for ten years. D your neck in now?
Sent back through time to rid the world of bovine related sports teams
Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:16 am
Gotcha wrote:
I was at the game matey, supporting. Shame so many on here who want to defend so staunchly, don’t manage to do the same. I am now about to catch a flight travelling that I delayed to this morning to enable me to go.
I thought it was a great occasion, to end such a poor league campaign across the game. I thought McGuire was simply awesome, along with the also written off Ablett and Briscoe. Oh and the kid who many said maaaaaaeeeeehhhhh at the thought of leaving, not bothered, looked an absolute star at the back. I also accept that the conditions played a big part in how the game went, took it away from the oppositions only game plan, and allowed us to grind it out the way only champions manage on the occasions.
Good post! What's you thoughts on Mac?
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:01 am
Without the gripes and the moaning and the speculation and differences of opinions just think how boring this forum would become. Who would be bothered/inspired to contribute if all we had was sycophantic cheer boys fascistly jailing/erasing all dissenting voices?
Yes there are those who take things too seriously and criticise too much, but equally there are those who never see ills that deserve constructive criticism.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:19 am
It is a discussion board not a bow down and take it from the club board.
For me the majority of rugby under McDermott has been turgid and boring and that is my gripe with him. It is even more frustrating given the talent at his disposal.
You cannot but admire his ability to get a team firing on all cylinders when it really matters as last night proved that is a skill that no SL coach even can come close to him.
Do I want to watch games in 1930s surroundings no I don't - 3/4s of the ground is a disgrace for a premier sporting club. The improvements to the ground look superb hopefully this will work for the club and see revenues moving in the right direction.
Do I think the chairman of the biggest club voting against the increase in the salary cap and the marquee player is a positive thing - no it isn't. The players are not sufficiently rewarded for the effort they put in. The standard of the competition is at a low for the SL era - the standard of yesterday's game was pretty poor however you looked at it.
This is a great club but it doesn't mean everything they do is right on the money - I have supported the club since I was 8 I am 56 now so I have seen everything for the super team of the late 60s, through the doldrums of the 80s & 90s to where the club is now. Have I enjoyed supporting Leeds yes, have I had my frustrations with the club yes I have but all credit the GH BM and the players for delivering once again.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:29 am
There's a big big difference between constructive criticism and the full out full on slagging off of the club at every opportunity. This club isn't perfect by any stretch but some go on like it's the worst run club in the league.
|