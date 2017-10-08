It is a discussion board not a bow down and take it from the club board.



For me the majority of rugby under McDermott has been turgid and boring and that is my gripe with him. It is even more frustrating given the talent at his disposal.



You cannot but admire his ability to get a team firing on all cylinders when it really matters as last night proved that is a skill that no SL coach even can come close to him.



Do I want to watch games in 1930s surroundings no I don't - 3/4s of the ground is a disgrace for a premier sporting club. The improvements to the ground look superb hopefully this will work for the club and see revenues moving in the right direction.



Do I think the chairman of the biggest club voting against the increase in the salary cap and the marquee player is a positive thing - no it isn't. The players are not sufficiently rewarded for the effort they put in. The standard of the competition is at a low for the SL era - the standard of yesterday's game was pretty poor however you looked at it.



This is a great club but it doesn't mean everything they do is right on the money - I have supported the club since I was 8 I am 56 now so I have seen everything for the super team of the late 60s, through the doldrums of the 80s & 90s to where the club is now. Have I enjoyed supporting Leeds yes, have I had my frustrations with the club yes I have but all credit the GH BM and the players for delivering once again.