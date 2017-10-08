WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gotcha and Co!

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:53 am
Gotcha wrote:
I was at the game matey, supporting. Shame so many on here who want to defend so staunchly, don’t manage to do the same. I am now about to catch a flight travelling that I delayed to this morning to enable me to go.

I thought it was a great occasion, to end such a poor league campaign across the game. I thought McGuire was simply awesome, along with the also written off Ablett and Briscoe. Oh and the kid who many said maaaaaaeeeeehhhhh at the thought of leaving, not bothered, looked an absolute star at the back. I also accept that the conditions played a big part in how the game went, took it away from the oppositions only game plan, and allowed us to grind it out the way only champions manage on the occasions.


Whilst I accept and applaud your support, sometimes the negativity and lack of support for players is infuriating. You've written the team and individuals off with gay abandon consistently for ten years. D your neck in now?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:16 am
Gotcha wrote:
Good post! What's you thoughts on Mac?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:01 am
Without the gripes and the moaning and the speculation and differences of opinions just think how boring this forum would become. Who would be bothered/inspired to contribute if all we had was sycophantic cheer boys fascistly jailing/erasing all dissenting voices?
Yes there are those who take things too seriously and criticise too much, but equally there are those who never see ills that deserve constructive criticism.
