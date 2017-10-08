Gotcha wrote:

I was at the game matey, supporting. Shame so many on here who want to defend so staunchly, don’t manage to do the same. I am now about to catch a flight travelling that I delayed to this morning to enable me to go.



I thought it was a great occasion, to end such a poor league campaign across the game. I thought McGuire was simply awesome, along with the also written off Ablett and Briscoe. Oh and the kid who many said maaaaaaeeeeehhhhh at the thought of leaving, not bothered, looked an absolute star at the back. I also accept that the conditions played a big part in how the game went, took it away from the oppositions only game plan, and allowed us to grind it out the way only champions manage on the occasions.