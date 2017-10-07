sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member



Where are ya! Speak!



You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.



Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform. Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. loiner81

Sal Paradise wrote: Very few on here believed this would happen.



You've been saying that most years since 2007, you clueless old fart. You've been saying that most years since 2007, you clueless old fart. Gotcha in 2016 wrote: McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.



Sal Paradise wrote: You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.



Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform.



Quite a few on here believed. You and your anti Leeds cronies didn't. Belief and trust are the key words after this saga. Unfortunately for you, negativity is your only contribution. Shame. Quite a few on here believed. You and your anti Leeds cronies didn't. Belief and trust are the key words after this saga. Unfortunately for you, negativity is your only contribution. Shame. sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member



Sal Paradise wrote: You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.



Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform.

Respect brother! Always a gent. Owned it. Respect brother! Always a gent. Owned it. Odemwingie wrote: I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

rhino65 wrote: Quite a few on here believed. You and your anti Leeds cronies didn't. Belief and trust are the key words after this saga. Unfortunately for you, negativity is your only contribution. Shame.



How many on here tipped this outcome at the start of the season? Did you? How many on here tipped this outcome at the start of the season? Did you? Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet. loiner81

Sal Paradise wrote: How many on here tipped this outcome at the start of the season? Did you?



How many tipped Leeds to finish 7th, 8th, 9th or lower? I can think of at least 3, 3 of the loudest voices on this very forum too.

Some muppets even bet against them making the top 4. AGAIN. How many tipped Leeds to finish 7th, 8th, 9th or lower? I can think of at least 3, 3 of the loudest voices on this very forum too.Some muppets even bet against them making the top 4. AGAIN. Gotcha in 2016 wrote: McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.



I dont tip. Then again, I don't have a pop at my team/ club/ players at every opportunity as you do. Whilst the majority of Loiners fans are celebrating tonight, I'm guessing you are seething and hand wringing at a lost opportunity to have a pop a Big Mac and the crew. Guess you'll have to wait a while. Homer Simpson

sgtwilko wrote: Where are ya! Speak!



Tell it how it is!



I was at the game matey, supporting. Shame so many on here who want to defend so staunchly, don’t manage to do the same. I am now about to catch a flight travelling that I delayed to this morning to enable me to go.



I was at the game matey, supporting. Shame so many on here who want to defend so staunchly, don't manage to do the same. I am now about to catch a flight travelling that I delayed to this morning to enable me to go.

I thought it was a great occasion, to end such a poor league campaign across the game. I thought McGuire was simply awesome, along with the also written off Ablett and Briscoe. Oh and the kid who many said maaaaaaeeeeehhhhh at the thought of leaving, not bothered, looked an absolute star at the back. I also accept that the conditions played a big part in how the game went, took it away from the oppositions only game plan, and allowed us to grind it out the way only champions manage on the occasions.

