|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7050
Location: Central Coast
|
Where are ya! Speak!
Tell it how it is!
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15646
Location: On the road
|
You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.
Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform.
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3423
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
Very few on here believed this would happen.
You've been saying that most years since 2007, you clueless old fart.
|
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:15 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 212
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.
Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform.
Quite a few on here believed. You and your anti Leeds cronies didn't. Belief and trust are the key words after this saga. Unfortunately for you, negativity is your only contribution. Shame.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:16 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7050
Location: Central Coast
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.
Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform.
Respect brother! Always a gent. Owned it.
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:20 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15646
Location: On the road
|
rhino65 wrote:
Quite a few on here believed. You and your anti Leeds cronies didn't. Belief and trust are the key words after this saga. Unfortunately for you, negativity is your only contribution. Shame.
How many on here tipped this outcome at the start of the season? Did you?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3423
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
How many on here tipped this outcome at the start of the season? Did you?
How many tipped Leeds to finish 7th, 8th, 9th or lower? I can think of at least 3, 3 of the loudest voices on this very forum too.
Some muppets even bet against them making the top 4. AGAIN.
|
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 212
|
I dont tip. Then again, I don't have a pop at my team/ club/ players at every opportunity as you do. Whilst the majority of Loiners fans are celebrating tonight, I'm guessing you are seething and hand wringing at a lost opportunity to have a pop a Big Mac and the crew. Guess you'll have to wait a while.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:01 am
|
Joined:
Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pmPosts:
1820Location:
742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
|
McDermott. Is he making an announcement in the next few days
|
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: chunkyhugo, ducknumber1, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Homer Simpson, malcadele, rhino65, son of headingley, The Eagle and 318 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,764
|1,386
|76,284
|4,559
|SET
|