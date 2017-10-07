WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gotcha and Co!

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Gotcha and Co!

Post a reply
Gotcha and Co!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:00 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7049
Location: Central Coast
Where are ya! Speak!

Tell it how it is!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Re: Gotcha and Co!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:06 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15644
Location: On the road
You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.

Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Gotcha and Co!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:13 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3418
Sal Paradise wrote:
Very few on here believed this would happen.


You've been saying that most years since 2007, you clueless old fart.
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Gotcha and Co!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:15 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 208
Sal Paradise wrote:
You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.

Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform.


Quite a few on here believed. You and your anti Leeds cronies didn't. Belief and trust are the key words after this saga. Unfortunately for you, negativity is your only contribution. Shame.
Re: Gotcha and Co!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:16 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7049
Location: Central Coast
Sal Paradise wrote:
You can't but congratulate the team, the coach and the management on a tremendous achievement.

Very few on here believed this would happen and I include you - Leeds completely controlled the game and forced Cas to under perform.

Respect brother! Always a gent. Owned it.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, Charlie Sheen, craigizzard, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, finglas, FlexWheeler, FoxyRhino, HyperbolicRhino, JonnoTheGreat, Les Norton, loiner81, malcadele, nantwichexile, proper-shaped-balls, rhino65, Sal Paradise, Seth, sgtwilko, shauney, supersuperfc, The Eagle and 786 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,6463,53776,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.