(Website)

Post a reply



1 , 2 15 posts • Page 2 of 2 PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1284

rugbyreddog wrote: I'll give it 5 weeks into next season before ther is ANOTHER Mac must go thread. Does anybody know if he is the winningest coach in SL in terms of trophies?



5 weeks? That's pushing it, give it 2/3 weeks. Actually they'll probably be slagging him off by the Boxing Day Friendly 5 weeks? That's pushing it, give it 2/3 weeks. Actually they'll probably be slagging him off by the Boxing Day Friendly PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1284

I remember in the build up to the 2011 GF he used the poem 'If' by Rudyard Kipling. Seems quite appropriate now also.



If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,

But make allowance for their doubting too;

If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,

Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,

Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,

And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:



If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;

If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:



If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss;

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’



If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,

Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,

If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,

If all men count with you, but none too much;

If you can fill the unforgiving minute

With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,

Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,

And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son! Charlie Sheen

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm

Posts: 8769

Location: Leeds

I can't take that poem seriously since Mike Bassett King Monkey wrote: Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.



At least he'd lose his virginity. rhino65

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm

Posts: 211

Charlie Sheen wrote: I can't take that poem seriously since Mike Bassett



That's a fair point. Lambert and Butler....at centre back. That's a fair point. Lambert and Butler....at centre back. RHINO-MARK

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm

Posts: 947

This imo is his greatest achievement & fair play what a win it was.

Yes the Treble will go down as our most successful Year but last night was amazing.

Ok both sides made plenty of errors but our lads lead by Mc.D off the pitch & Mags on it gave a masterclass in wet weather GF RL.

I said last week i still had concerns re-tonight but bleedin hell what a way to be answered.

So chuffed for this Squad & yes 100% chuffed for Mc.D & co.

So many great stories for individuals & collectively come from this win aswell not least Mags Ward & Tommy Briscoe but Mc.D's story is just incredible. I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar! Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: ducknumber1, RHINO-MARK, rhino65 and 172 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 15 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,645,753 975 76,284 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























