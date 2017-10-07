WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The only Mac thread

The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:23 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 7049
Location: Central Coast
For all those who slagged him! For all you arm chair coaches! For all you Monday morning halfbacks!

F*cking apologies!

And drop it once and for all!

Thank you Mac from the bottom of my heart!

Gotcha and co! Shut the f*ck up! Once and for all!

Marching on together!
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:34 pm
Joshheff90 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 327
Love it!
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:36 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5468
sgtwilko wrote:
For all those who slagged him! For all you arm chair coaches! For all you Monday morning halfbacks!

F*cking apologies!

And drop it once and for all!

Thank you Mac from the bottom of my heart!

Gotcha and co! Shut the f*ck up! Once and for all!

Marching on together!

Were you there or watching from Oz? Did your dad go?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:40 pm
malcadele Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 03, 2016 7:19 am
Posts: 28
Top coach,Top MAN!
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:11 pm
HyperbolicRhino Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 20, 2009 10:11 pm
Posts: 381
I thought he spoke fantastically after the game tonight. Every single interview he ever gives is from the heart and is painfully honest. I saw one earlier today when he spoke of 'never walking away last year no matter what the fans were saying and calling for because he refused to be the man who would take this great club down a division'. Said that he threw everything into survival last year and turnaround this year, to the detriment of time with his family because the club and the players mean everything to him.

Then you look at the way he embraced and whispered to all the players (and also Powell...) after the game and it really shows up all the idiots who time and time again have insulted him and questioned his right to be where he is. The players clearly love him to bits and respect him like crazy, and his game plan tonight (and the way it was executed) was absolutely first class. He has, and always will have, my respect and support.
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:17 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3423
Image
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:05 pm
FlexWheeler Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3615
:lol: can't get enough of the mutley
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:24 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3423
FlexWheeler wrote:
:lol: can't get enough of the mutley


Never more appropriate than this year. :P :lol:
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:48 pm
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 51
Well done Big Mac we have all doubted you I think . well done to all the players and coaching staff decent honest and passionate Head coach now do a fergie and do it again with a new generation after rob and Danny only 3 left .
You can do it .
Well done Garry I have doubted you .
And I was wrong.
Re: The only Mac thread
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:47 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4043
Location: Hornsea
I'll give it 5 weeks into next season before ther is ANOTHER Mac must go thread. Does anybody know if he is the winningest coach in SL in terms of trophies?

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Boston Spa, Bubbles GB, Chesterrhino, D4mo78, Dadsylad, deginner, Five and last, FlexWheeler, GCM1980, GentlemanJohn, giddyupoldfella, HyperbolicRhino, Kawa1170, Leeds Thirteen, leedsnsouths, Mark Laurie, mk_fc, rhino65, rodhutch, rugbyreddog, son of headingley, Stevosfalseteeth, The Eagle, The Magic Rat, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 695 guests

