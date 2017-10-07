|
|
For all those who slagged him! For all you arm chair coaches! For all you Monday morning halfbacks!
F*cking apologies!
And drop it once and for all!
Thank you Mac from the bottom of my heart!
Gotcha and co! Shut the f*ck up! Once and for all!
Marching on together!
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:34 pm
|
|
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:36 pm
|
|
Were you there or watching from Oz? Did your dad go?
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:40 pm
|
|
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:11 pm
|
|
I thought he spoke fantastically after the game tonight. Every single interview he ever gives is from the heart and is painfully honest. I saw one earlier today when he spoke of 'never walking away last year no matter what the fans were saying and calling for because he refused to be the man who would take this great club down a division'. Said that he threw everything into survival last year and turnaround this year, to the detriment of time with his family because the club and the players mean everything to him.
Then you look at the way he embraced and whispered to all the players (and also Powell...) after the game and it really shows up all the idiots who time and time again have insulted him and questioned his right to be where he is. The players clearly love him to bits and respect him like crazy, and his game plan tonight (and the way it was executed) was absolutely first class. He has, and always will have, my respect and support.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:17 pm
|
|
|
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:05 pm
|
|
can't get enough of the mutley
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:24 pm
|
|
Never more appropriate than this year.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:48 pm
|
|
Well done Big Mac we have all doubted you I think . well done to all the players and coaching staff decent honest and passionate Head coach now do a fergie and do it again with a new generation after rob and Danny only 3 left .
You can do it .
Well done Garry I have doubted you .
And I was wrong.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:47 pm
|
|
I'll give it 5 weeks into next season before ther is ANOTHER Mac must go thread. Does anybody know if he is the winningest coach in SL in terms of trophies?
|
