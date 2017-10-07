(Website)

For all those who slagged him! For all you arm chair coaches! For all you Monday morning halfbacks!



F*cking apologies!



And drop it once and for all!



Thank you Mac from the bottom of my heart!



Gotcha and co! Shut the f*ck up! Once and for all!



Love it! Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member



sgtwilko wrote: For all those who slagged him! For all you arm chair coaches! For all you Monday morning halfbacks!



F*cking apologies!



And drop it once and for all!



Thank you Mac from the bottom of my heart!



Gotcha and co! Shut the f*ck up! Once and for all!



Marching on together!

Top coach,Top MAN! HyperbolicRhino Strong-running second rower



I thought he spoke fantastically after the game tonight. Every single interview he ever gives is from the heart and is painfully honest. I saw one earlier today when he spoke of 'never walking away last year no matter what the fans were saying and calling for because he refused to be the man who would take this great club down a division'. Said that he threw everything into survival last year and turnaround this year, to the detriment of time with his family because the club and the players mean everything to him.



Then you look at the way he embraced and whispered to all the players (and also Powell...) after the game and it really shows up all the idiots who time and time again have insulted him and questioned his right to be where he is. The players clearly love him to bits and respect him like crazy, and his game plan tonight (and the way it was executed) was absolutely first class. He has, and always will have, my respect and support. loiner81

Gotcha in 2016 wrote: McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.



can't get enough of the mutley can't get enough of the mutley ''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''



''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''



''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''



''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''



