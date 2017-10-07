RLFANS News Hound



Rhinos Champions for the Eighth Time With Big Tigers Win

One hundred and fifty six games, twelve thousand four hundred and eighty minutes, and two nail-biting semi-finals had landed Super League 2017 at Old Trafford for the Grand Final between Castleford Tigers and the Leeds Rhinos.







Castleford were making their first ever appearance in the games flagship final, whereas for the Rhinos it was their tenth outing, seeking to lift the trophy for the eighth time.







The Tigers were the clear favourites with the bookies and unbeaten in the last eight against the Rhinos, but without the services of Club Player of the Year, Zak Hardaker, and with the Rhinos packed with big occasion players, including the last game for legends Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire, it was billed to be a classic final in front of a sell out crowd.



Gutted for you as a club as I would have liked to see you have won. On the other hand no complaints as Leeds were awesome tonight

