Rogues Gallery wrote:

Nobody batted an eyelid when in 2010 Michael Maguire took the entire team away on Challenge Cup final weekend after they'd been knocked out at Leeds.

As far as I'm aware the coaching team have been away this weekend for a review/planning session so I don't see any drama in not watching the game live (maybe they couldn't) but I'm sure they will have access to it on recording if they want to watch it.