It really is cringeworthy isn't it. Absolutely no need at all for this to be in the public domain .
Highlights to me the mentality that is holding us back.
Wane seems to think it is his way or no way, hence 2 assistant coaches leaving in his reign and not being replaced.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: jonh, muttywhitedog, nohalfbacks, Norris Cole, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Salty, The Whiffy Kipper, tugglesf78, wiganermike, wiganrugbyblog and 363 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,700
|2,754
|76,284
|4,559
|SET
|