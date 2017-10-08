WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quiet contemplation









Warrington Wolves ‹ Quiet contemplation



lefty goldblatt wrote:

Contrast this to

Wigan, nigh on 30 years of almost continued succes (bar Millward,Noble)

Saints, after a decade of being bridesmaids, the brought in McRea, and really haven't looked back,since

Bradford's decade of dominance

and Leeds, spent money like it was going out of fashion throughout the 80' to the late 90's, then were involved in the first GF, and, like Saints,,haven't looked back since.



We just don't seem to have the wear with all, to

keep being successful

create and adapt a winning side a la Ferguson with United, Wenger with Arsenal etc.



We need to get tougher, and get a sustained winning attitude, and a never say die mentality. I hope the new guy has this.



I think pre 2004 we didn't have the money to compete with Wigan, Saints, Leeds and so it was unrealistic for the club governance to set high ambitions. That is not the case now.



But with those clubs it's like success is ingrained in their culture and ethos. You just know that they will be contenders every season, in a way that Wire are not.



I think it's all about the aims and expectations set by the clubs leader who has the balls to carry through on it with selection of coach, backing for quality players, decisive action.



McManus sacked Cunningham early as he wasn't meeting the level required. Saints had a disappointing season by their standards but made the playoffs and 1 point off the final.



Hetherington went public with a "sort it out by end of March or else" letter after the drubbing at Castleford. Another GF win.



By Tony Smiths own admission, Simon Moran was "too loyal". We could all see the problems coming with poor player quality and squad depletion for a while. The attacking flair was gone and we started to concede more and more. Then we get players dropped for "attitude", players out of position, the camp fractures, and players become undroppable. By this time the game is up you can see on the pitch that the players are not putting it in. Even the coach is disillusioned.



The closest comparative club to Warrington is Saints. In the SL Era, played in a poor stadium, not blessed with bags of money or massively high gate receipts nor do they have a youth setup like Leeds or Wigan. But what they did have was the will to be the best.



Those teams haven't all had plain sailing consistency, they've made mistakes of their own that provide lessons for us.



Leeds are the best example to follow, but they started from a position of similar frustrations to us. Relatively well funded, had some big name players but didn't deliver the trophies: look at the Leeds story through the 80s and 90s. Until 96 they were in the shadow of Wigan like everyone else, but it must have rankled with them when Bradford and Saints moved ahead of them in the early days of Super League. I think they had a watershed point in 2001 when the latest attempt to import success through big names in Clyde and Mullins had failed and they lost Iestyn Harris who the team was built around. After that they hit the recipe for sustained success. The constant factor is Gary Hetherington. Do we have a CEO in Karl Fitzpatrick who is going to run the club like GH does Leeds?



Saints were great for a decade or so but after Daniel Anderson left they have accepted a lower level. They have had 5 coaches since: Potter, Simmons, Brown, Cunningham and Holbrook, and won one trophy, whereas we have won 3 in that time. Sure its a Grand Final and the one we want, but Wigan had a man sent off at the start of that game. If that had happened in one of their finals with us instead, it would probably have been us with a GF win and Saints would have lost their last 6 GFs. I know that's a bit "if my auntie had balls she'd be my uncle" but sometimes you have to look at those incidents of luck rather than saying Saints have some ingrained mentality that we don't....if they had such a great mentality they wouldn't have such a losing record in GFs.



Wigan went through a decade from 1999 to 2009 where they just won one Challenge Cup, which in Wigan terms is a very barren spell. They had the money to bring in whoever they wanted: Renouf, M Johns, Dallas, Lam, Furner, Barrett plus they had a lot of the better British of the time like Farrell, Radlinski, Newton, O'Connor and still they could never match Bradford, Saints or Leeds when it counted. Their success since has been with far less glamorous players. They have a self-perpetuating culture like Leeds do where young players come in to the side and fit in to the attitude and way they play from the start, they can lose senior players and still be resilient. Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012

League Champions 2011 2016 morrisseyisawire

"Grand Finals are won on many different facets, and one of them is a sheer bloody-mindedness not to lose."



Brian McDermott reflects on last night.



Unlike TS, Brian has never enjoyed multilatetal support of everyone at the Leeds club, certainly not the spectators. He has always conducted himself with restraint, dignity and professionalism whether it be in the face of criticism or praise. He has had his achievements challenged and soured and his mistakes publically held up to ridicule.



He is the template for mental toughness and I cannot think of anyone who deserves it more. Wirefan

sally cinnamon wrote: They have a self-perpetuating culture like Leeds do where young players come in to the side and fit in to the attitude and way they play from the start, they can lose senior players and still be resilient.



This is the crucial difference between us Leeds, Saints, Wigan and is the reason why, as Lefty has pointed out in another thread that our success is only ever sporadic and is not sustained.



I don't understand the belief that Saints are on a par with Leeds and Wigan, they haven't been for a decade or so as highlighted in SC's post. In fact it could be argued that their fall from grace is more stark than ours. Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact. Wires71

Captain Hook wrote: I don't understand the belief that Saints are on a par with Leeds and Wigan, they haven't been for a decade or so as highlighted in SC's post. In fact it could be argued that their fall from grace is more stark than ours.



Since 2006 Saint Helens have made the GF 7 times, winning twice.

Since 2006 Leeds have made the GF 7 times, winning 7 times.

Since 2006 Wigan have made the GF 6 times, winning 2 times.



Since 2006 Saint Helens have made the CCF 3 times, winning 3 times.

Since 2006 Leeds have made the CCF 5 times, winning 2 times.

Since 2006 Wigan have made the CCF 3 times, winning 2 times.



Wirefan wrote: This is the crucial difference between us Leeds, Saints, Wigan and is the reason why, as Lefty has pointed out in another thread that our success is only ever sporadic and is not sustained.



So what drives that? Top down culture, or simply better youth development and overall recruitment performance?



Wires71 wrote: Since 2006 Saint Helens have made the GF 7 times, winning twice.

Since 2006 Leeds have made the GF 7 times, winning 7 times.

Since 2006 Wigan have made the GF 6 times, winning 2 times.



Since 2006 Saint Helens have made the CCF 3 times, winning 3 times.

Since 2006 Leeds have made the CCF 5 times, winning 2 times.

Since 2006 Wigan have made the CCF 3 times, winning 2 times.



Leeds are clearly the standout, but St Helens fall from grace has been limited with 10 finals, 2 GF and 3 CC trophies. In fact if Wire had achieved this we would no doubt be arguing it was a successful period



One of those GF wins and all 3 of the CC wins were in 2006-2008 while Daniel Anderson was coach, you can't count the Anderson era in Saints 'fall from grace', but they have not been the same since Anderson left. They have struggled to replace big name players who have retired or gone to the NRL, while Leeds and Wigan seem to have managed the departure of their stars and maintained success. One of those GF wins and all 3 of the CC wins were in 2006-2008 while Daniel Anderson was coach, you can't count the Anderson era in Saints 'fall from grace', but they have not been the same since Anderson left. They have struggled to replace big name players who have retired or gone to the NRL, while Leeds and Wigan seem to have managed the departure of their stars and maintained success. Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012

League Champions 2011 2016 Wires71

sally cinnamon wrote: One of those GF wins and all 3 of the CC wins were in 2006-2008 while Daniel Anderson was coach, you can't count the Anderson era in Saints 'fall from grace', but they have not been the same since Anderson left. They have struggled to replace big name players who have retired or gone to the NRL, while Leeds and Wigan seem to have managed the departure of their stars and maintained success.



No I agree SC. I was just replying on the "decade or so" post. Post Anderson is probably more apt for Saints "decline" however I don't write off a their GF win as lucky. Still takes a lot to win one, and I am not sure Wire would have beaten a man down Wigan. They also contested a lot of GF post Anderson to finisher Runners Up, which is no mean achievement.



I think the issue is that Wigan, Saints, Leeds are undoubtably seen as the big clubs, and this can only be because of the success they have had over an extended period. We are not in that camp yet, far from it. This does not help recruitment from the NRL when we want to get the sought after players. No I agree SC. I was just replying on the "decade or so" post. Post Anderson is probably more apt for Saints "decline" however I don't write off a their GF win as lucky. Still takes a lot to win one, and I am not sure Wire would have beaten a man down Wigan. They also contested a lot of GF post Anderson to finisher Runners Up, which is no mean achievement.I think the issue is that Wigan, Saints, Leeds are undoubtably seen as the big clubs, and this can only be because of the success they have had over an extended period. We are not in that camp yet, far from it. This does not help recruitment from the NRL when we want to get the sought after players. https://www.mind.org.uk Uncle Rico

Captain Hook wrote: I don't understand the belief that Saints are on a par with Leeds and Wigan, they haven't been for a decade or so as highlighted in SC's post. In fact it could be argued that their fall from grace is more stark than ours.



