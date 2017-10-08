Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9104



lefty goldblatt wrote:

Contrast this to

Wigan, nigh on 30 years of almost continued succes (bar Millward,Noble)

Saints, after a decade of being bridesmaids, the brought in McRea, and really haven't looked back,since

Bradford's decade of dominance

and Leeds, spent money like it was going out of fashion throughout the 80' to the late 90's, then were involved in the first GF, and, like Saints,,haven't looked back since.



We just don't seem to have the wear with all, to

keep being successful

create and adapt a winning side a la Ferguson with United, Wenger with Arsenal etc.



We need to get tougher, and get a sustained winning attitude, and a never say die mentality. I hope the new guy has this.



I think pre 2004 we didn't have the money to compete with Wigan, Saints, Leeds and so it was unrealistic for the club governance to set high ambitions. That is not the case now.



But with those clubs it's like success is ingrained in their culture and ethos. You just know that they will be contenders every season, in a way that Wire are not.



I think it's all about the aims and expectations set by the clubs leader who has the balls to carry through on it with selection of coach, backing for quality players, decisive action.



McManus sacked Cunningham early as he wasn't meeting the level required. Saints had a disappointing season by their standards but made the playoffs and 1 point off the final.



Hetherington went public with a "sort it out by end of March or else" letter after the drubbing at Castleford. Another GF win.



By Tony Smiths own admission, Simon Moran was "too loyal". We could all see the problems coming with poor player quality and squad depletion for a while. The attacking flair was gone and we started to concede more and more. Then we get players dropped for "attitude", players out of position, the camp fractures, and players become undroppable. By this time the game is up you can see on the pitch that the players are not putting it in. Even the coach is disillusioned.



The closest comparative club to Warrington is Saints. In the SL Era, played in a poor stadium, not blessed with bags of money or massively high gate receipts nor do they have a youth setup like Leeds or Wigan. But what they did have was the will to be the best.



Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am

Posts: 14107

Location: NFL playoffs

Those teams haven't all had plain sailing consistency, they've made mistakes of their own that provide lessons for us.



Leeds are the best example to follow, but they started from a position of similar frustrations to us. Relatively well funded, had some big name players but didn't deliver the trophies: look at the Leeds story through the 80s and 90s. Until 96 they were in the shadow of Wigan like everyone else, but it must have rankled with them when Bradford and Saints moved ahead of them in the early days of Super League. I think they had a watershed point in 2001 when the latest attempt to import success through big names in Clyde and Mullins had failed and they lost Iestyn Harris who the team was built around. After that they hit the recipe for sustained success. The constant factor is Gary Hetherington. Do we have a CEO in Karl Fitzpatrick who is going to run the club like GH does Leeds?



Saints were great for a decade or so but after Daniel Anderson left they have accepted a lower level. They have had 5 coaches since: Potter, Simmons, Brown, Cunningham and Holbrook, and won one trophy, whereas we have won 3 in that time. Sure its a Grand Final and the one we want, but Wigan had a man sent off at the start of that game. If that had happened in one of their finals with us instead, it would probably have been us with a GF win and Saints would have lost their last 6 GFs. I know that's a bit "if my auntie had balls she'd be my uncle" but sometimes you have to look at those incidents of luck rather than saying Saints have some ingrained mentality that we don't....if they had such a great mentality they wouldn't have such a losing record in GFs.



Wigan went through a decade from 1999 to 2009 where they just won one Challenge Cup, which in Wigan terms is a very barren spell. They had the money to bring in whoever they wanted: Renouf, M Johns, Dallas, Lam, Furner, Barrett plus they had a lot of the better British of the time like Farrell, Radlinski, Newton, O'Connor and still they could never match Bradford, Saints or Leeds when it counted. Their success since has been with far less glamorous players. They have a self-perpetuating culture like Leeds do where young players come in to the side and fit in to the attitude and way they play from the start, they can lose senior players and still be resilient. Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012

