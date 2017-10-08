lefty goldblatt wrote:
Contrast this to
Wigan, nigh on 30 years of almost continued succes (bar Millward,Noble)
Saints, after a decade of being bridesmaids, the brought in McRea, and really haven't looked back,since
Bradford's decade of dominance
and Leeds, spent money like it was going out of fashion throughout the 80' to the late 90's, then were involved in the first GF, and, like Saints,,haven't looked back since.
We just don't seem to have the wear with all, to
keep being successful
create and adapt a winning side a la Ferguson with United, Wenger with Arsenal etc.
We need to get tougher, and get a sustained winning attitude, and a never say die mentality. I hope the new guy has this.
I think pre 2004 we didn't have the money to compete with Wigan, Saints, Leeds and so it was unrealistic for the club governance to set high ambitions. That is not the case now.
But with those clubs it's like success is ingrained in their culture and ethos. You just know that they will be contenders every season, in a way that Wire are not.
I think it's all about the aims and expectations set by the clubs leader who has the balls to carry through on it with selection of coach, backing for quality players, decisive action.
McManus sacked Cunningham early as he wasn't meeting the level required. Saints had a disappointing season by their standards but made the playoffs and 1 point off the final.
Hetherington went public with a "sort it out by end of March or else" letter after the drubbing at Castleford. Another GF win.
By Tony Smiths own admission, Simon Moran was "too loyal". We could all see the problems coming with poor player quality and squad depletion for a while. The attacking flair was gone and we started to concede more and more. Then we get players dropped for "attitude", players out of position, the camp fractures, and players become undroppable. By this time the game is up you can see on the pitch that the players are not putting it in. Even the coach is disillusioned.
The closest comparative club to Warrington is Saints. In the SL Era, played in a poor stadium, not blessed with bags of money or massively high gate receipts nor do they have a youth setup like Leeds or Wigan. But what they did have was the will to be the best.
The winning attitude is set at the top and filters down.