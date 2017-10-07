|
Telly was poop again, last night, so I mused over the world's issues, with a glass of supermarket Islay.
Kim Jong Un and Trump
Theresa May's sore throat
How Stock/Aitken/Waterman have never appeared in court over crimes against music, and most importantly....
ARE WE TOUGH ENOUGH?
Not physically, but mentally.
Since I started watching in late 79, we've had some great sides/players, but only for relatively short periods.
The Kelly,Bevan,Potter,Hesford, Eccles side of the very early 80's, petered out.
Then there's the mid 80's Peter Higham buys of Boyd, Tamati,Blake, Gregory, Johnson, along with what was already there Gregory, Roberts etc.
Then there was the Welsh influx of Phillips,Ellis,Bateman,Davies eventually gelling with the youth of Harris, Hilton, Roper, Wainwright.
The Cullen/Moran spending years which won us nowt, but paved the way for Smith's successes.
The Peter Deakin era
As you can see, sides which won stuff/capable of winning stuff, but nothing sustained. A bit like pushing a boulder up a hill, but going straight down the other side, a year or two later.
Contrast this to
Wigan, nigh on 30 years of almost continued succes (bar Millward,Noble)
Saints, after a decade of being bridesmaids, the brought in McRea, and really haven't looked back,since
Bradford's decade of dominance
and Leeds, spent money like it was going out of fashion throughout the 80' to the late 90's, then were involved in the first GF, and, like Saints,,haven't looked back since.
We just don't seem to have the wear with all, to
keep being successful
create and adapt a winning side a la Ferguson with United, Wenger with Arsenal etc.
We need to get tougher, and get a sustained winning attitude, and a never say die mentality. I hope the new guy has this.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:28 pm
|
Agree with all that except the bit about the supermarket Islay. Sort it out, remember when Smith stopped buying proper quality and lost interest?
Sat Oct 07, 2017 3:55 pm
easyWire wrote:
Agree with all that except the bit about the supermarket Islay. Sort it out, remember when Smith stopped buying proper quality and lost interest?
Supermarket Islay =£18 and is bloody good
Laphroaig =£30+
you do the maths.
back on thread. I see your point, but, Wire constantly have the money to shop at Harrods, but chouse to do their buying at Lidl
Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:02 pm
I thought Lidl was where you got bargains? Thats where I would want Warrington to be shopping, not spending six figure sums on fragile but useless space fillers.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:31 pm
But we don't do bargains. Just expensive e.g. Westerman Lineham.Asotasi
Our bargains are from the "whoops" shelf at 7pm, when no one else wants them.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:34 pm
But we were at least able to get a good sell on price for Westerman on ebay
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:45 pm
It's more about what we do when we achieve success we are so happy for that one success.
We rested on our laurels after winning the cc assuming that the gf would follow. Following our first defeat to Wigan in a gf changes should have been made the clubs mentioned would have and have made changes fast to maintain success when at the time seemed questionable did Wigan not replace someone after they had won the gf ???
That's the difference for me and the players at those clubs know that prolonged failure will not be accepted and that if they do not perform they will be replace, the same cannot be said here players have become complacent and secure in their job.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:53 pm
We replaced Carvell, Wood, Hicks, Anderson to name four off the top of my head. Many fans criticised that, especially Carvell and Wood who went on to fantastic careers at their next clubs (I assume so anyway).
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:23 pm
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
It's more about what we do when we achieve success we are so happy for that one success.
We rested on our laurels after winning the cc assuming that the gf would follow. Following our first defeat to Wigan in a gf changes should have been made the clubs mentioned would have and have made changes fast to maintain success when at the time seemed questionable did Wigan not replace someone after they had won the gf ???
That's the difference for me and the players at those clubs know that prolonged failure will not be accepted and that if they do not perform they will be replace, the same cannot be said here players have become complacent and secure in their job.
We made major changes after that first Grand Final defeat to Wigan.
Morley, Carvell, Briers, Hodgson, Cooper all left after that defeat and over the next year we moved on Riley, Wood and Willie Poching as assistant coach. In came Asotasi, England, Russell, Penny and Agar as assistant coach.
I wonder if Cas will be as radical in their response to defeat.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:09 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
We made major changes after that first Grand Final defeat to Wigan.
Morley, Carvell, Briers, Hodgson, Cooper all left after that defeat and over the next year we moved on Riley, Wood and Willie Poching as assistant coach. In came Asotasi, England, Russell, Penny and Agar as assistant coach.
I wonder if Cas will be as radical in their response to defeat.
Morley carvel and briers were not let go by choice perse Morley wanted to end at Salford cArvell was done and briers was forced to retire cooper had agreed a move prior to the season ending so hardly like the club had a lot of input on those players leaving.
Cas were missing big game players tonight Ones that have played in and won big games and that can handle the pressure and their calmness will run off on rest of team.
Whilst Leeds May lose maguire they have younger players who have won one ore two gfs already so that experience is always there within the team. It will take something special for a team to beat Leeds saints or Wigan in a gf irrespective of the league position or how they have played all season as cas and ourselves have experienced first hand!!
|