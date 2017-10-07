WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quiet contemplation

Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:13 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Telly was poop again, last night, so I mused over the world's issues, with a glass of supermarket Islay.

Kim Jong Un and Trump
Theresa May's sore throat
How Stock/Aitken/Waterman have never appeared in court over crimes against music, and most importantly....

ARE WE TOUGH ENOUGH?

Not physically, but mentally.

Since I started watching in late 79, we've had some great sides/players, but only for relatively short periods.
The Kelly,Bevan,Potter,Hesford, Eccles side of the very early 80's, petered out.

Then there's the mid 80's Peter Higham buys of Boyd, Tamati,Blake, Gregory, Johnson, along with what was already there Gregory, Roberts etc.

Then there was the Welsh influx of Phillips,Ellis,Bateman,Davies eventually gelling with the youth of Harris, Hilton, Roper, Wainwright.

The Cullen/Moran spending years which won us nowt, but paved the way for Smith's successes.

The Peter Deakin era

As you can see, sides which won stuff/capable of winning stuff, but nothing sustained. A bit like pushing a boulder up a hill, but going straight down the other side, a year or two later.

Contrast this to
Wigan, nigh on 30 years of almost continued succes (bar Millward,Noble)
Saints, after a decade of being bridesmaids, the brought in McRea, and really haven't looked back,since
Bradford's decade of dominance
and Leeds, spent money like it was going out of fashion throughout the 80' to the late 90's, then were involved in the first GF, and, like Saints,,haven't looked back since.

We just don't seem to have the wear with all, to
keep being successful
create and adapt a winning side a la Ferguson with United, Wenger with Arsenal etc.

We need to get tougher, and get a sustained winning attitude, and a never say die mentality. I hope the new guy has this.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:28 pm
easyWire User avatar
Agree with all that except the bit about the supermarket Islay. Sort it out, remember when Smith stopped buying proper quality and lost interest?
Re: Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 3:55 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
easyWire wrote:
Agree with all that except the bit about the supermarket Islay. Sort it out, remember when Smith stopped buying proper quality and lost interest?

Supermarket Islay =£18 and is bloody good
Laphroaig =£30+
you do the maths.

back on thread. I see your point, but, Wire constantly have the money to shop at Harrods, but chouse to do their buying at Lidl
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:02 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
I thought Lidl was where you got bargains? Thats where I would want Warrington to be shopping, not spending six figure sums on fragile but useless space fillers.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:31 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
But we don't do bargains. Just expensive e.g. Westerman Lineham.Asotasi
Our bargains are from the "whoops" shelf at 7pm, when no one else wants them.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:34 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
But we were at least able to get a good sell on price for Westerman on ebay
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:45 pm
It's more about what we do when we achieve success we are so happy for that one success.

We rested on our laurels after winning the cc assuming that the gf would follow. Following our first defeat to Wigan in a gf changes should have been made the clubs mentioned would have and have made changes fast to maintain success when at the time seemed questionable did Wigan not replace someone after they had won the gf ???

That's the difference for me and the players at those clubs know that prolonged failure will not be accepted and that if they do not perform they will be replace, the same cannot be said here players have become complacent and secure in their job.

