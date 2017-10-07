WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quiet contemplation

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Quiet contemplation

Post a reply
Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:13 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5615
Location: South Stand.....bored
Telly was poop again, last night, so I mused over the world's issues, with a glass of supermarket Islay.

Kim Jong Un and Trump
Theresa May's sore throat
How Stock/Aitken/Waterman have never appeared in court over crimes against music, and most importantly....

ARE WE TOUGH ENOUGH?

Not physically, but mentally.

Since I started watching in late 79, we've had some great sides/players, but only for relatively short periods.
The Kelly,Bevan,Potter,Hesford, Eccles side of the very early 80's, petered out.

Then there's the mid 80's Peter Higham buys of Boyd, Tamati,Blake, Gregory, Johnson, along with what was already there Gregory, Roberts etc.

Then there was the Welsh influx of Phillips,Ellis,Bateman,Davies eventually gelling with the youth of Harris, Hilton, Roper, Wainwright.

The Cullen/Moran spending years which won us nowt, but paved the way for Smith's successes.

The Peter Deakin era

As you can see, sides which won stuff/capable of winning stuff, but nothing sustained. A bit like pushing a boulder up a hill, but going straight down the other side, a year or two later.

Contrast this to
Wigan, nigh on 30 years of almost continued succes (bar Millward,Noble)
Saints, after a decade of being bridesmaids, the brought in McRea, and really haven't looked back,since
Bradford's decade of dominance
and Leeds, spent money like it was going out of fashion throughout the 80' to the late 90's, then were involved in the first GF, and, like Saints,,haven't looked back since.

We just don't seem to have the wear with all, to
keep being successful
create and adapt a winning side a la Ferguson with United, Wenger with Arsenal etc.

We need to get tougher, and get a sustained winning attitude, and a never say die mentality. I hope the new guy has this.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.
Re: Quiet contemplation
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:28 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 453
Location: Dubai
Agree with all that except the bit about the supermarket Islay. Sort it out, remember when Smith stopped buying proper quality and lost interest?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DAG, easyWire, jackflash, kev123, Moving Forward, Orfie, Oxford Exile, Paul2812, sally cinnamon, Smith's Brolly, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wiretillidie30, WWRLFC78 and 397 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,3232,45976,2824,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM