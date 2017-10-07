Telly was poop again, last night, so I mused over the world's issues, with a glass of supermarket Islay.



Kim Jong Un and Trump

Theresa May's sore throat

How Stock/Aitken/Waterman have never appeared in court over crimes against music, and most importantly....



ARE WE TOUGH ENOUGH?



Not physically, but mentally.



Since I started watching in late 79, we've had some great sides/players, but only for relatively short periods.

The Kelly,Bevan,Potter,Hesford, Eccles side of the very early 80's, petered out.



Then there's the mid 80's Peter Higham buys of Boyd, Tamati,Blake, Gregory, Johnson, along with what was already there Gregory, Roberts etc.



Then there was the Welsh influx of Phillips,Ellis,Bateman,Davies eventually gelling with the youth of Harris, Hilton, Roper, Wainwright.



The Cullen/Moran spending years which won us nowt, but paved the way for Smith's successes.



The Peter Deakin era



As you can see, sides which won stuff/capable of winning stuff, but nothing sustained. A bit like pushing a boulder up a hill, but going straight down the other side, a year or two later.



Contrast this to

Wigan, nigh on 30 years of almost continued succes (bar Millward,Noble)

Saints, after a decade of being bridesmaids, the brought in McRea, and really haven't looked back,since

Bradford's decade of dominance

and Leeds, spent money like it was going out of fashion throughout the 80' to the late 90's, then were involved in the first GF, and, like Saints,,haven't looked back since.



We just don't seem to have the wear with all, to

keep being successful

create and adapt a winning side a la Ferguson with United, Wenger with Arsenal etc.



We need to get tougher, and get a sustained winning attitude, and a never say die mentality. I hope the new guy has this.