Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:44 am
MR FRISK
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1726
Lots of rain today over Manchester is predicted I predict only 1 or 2 tries in the game it will be a dropped balls galore tonight. :READING:
Re: Dont forget your waterproofs!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:00 am
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1815
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
On a beach in Mauritius. Still looking to find a bar to watch the game. Currently showing yarniom at 4
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: Dont forget your waterproofs!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 3:39 pm
krisleeds
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 386
Homer Simpson wrote:
On a beach in Mauritius. Still looking to find a bar to watch the game. Currently showing yarniom at 4


Likewise.. in Andalucia and the game nowhere to be found.
Re: Dont forget your waterproofs!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:16 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1815
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
And for cas the tissues too
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Users browsing this forum: Charlie Sheen, chunkyhugo, craigizzard, Damo-Leeds, Emagdnim13, FoxyRhino, FrEaK-HullFC, GansonTheClown, giddyupoldfella, Hessle Roader, Homer Simpson, hull2524, Joshheff90, leg_end, rhino65, Seth, sgtwilko, thepimp007, Upanunder, Wardy67, wire-flyer, World of Redboy and 599 guests

