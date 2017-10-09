[quote="Mr Dog"]Powell has now taken teams to 6 finals - 5 times as favourites - and won 1. Maybe, just maybe it's him who can't cope with the pressure?[/quote



I'll just judge him on his time as Cas where he's taken us to 2 finals. 1 as underdogs 1 as very slight favourites where he was informed 2 days before the final that he would be without his star full back for the game giving 1 training session for someone else to play full back.He then saw his side make 18 handling errors. He wasn't the 1 repeatedly dropping the ball. I know Fev fans like to stick the knife into Powell regarding finals but how have Fev coped since Powell left in comparison to 2010-13. At Cas in 3 years we've reached the challenge cup final a grand final and won the league leaders shield. No other coach could have done that at Cas.