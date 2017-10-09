|
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 548
Location: Not there
|
Powell has now taken teams to 6 finals - 5 times as favourites - and won 1. Maybe, just maybe it's him who can't cope with the pressure?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:21 am
|
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7043
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
|
Mr Dog wrote:
Powell has now taken teams to 6 finals - 5 times as favourites - and won 1. Maybe, just maybe it's him who can't cope with the pressure?
I do think if this whole drama hadn't have happened, we'd have won. And we'd be having a very different conversation.
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:31 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 548
Location: Not there
|
BD wrote:
I do think if this whole drama hadn't have happened, we'd have won. And we'd be having a very different conversation.
And if my Auntie had.....
Turning down the penalties early on smacks of poor decision making by someone. Maybe the first decision was made on the pitch but after that?
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:33 am
|
BD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7043
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
|
Mr Dog wrote:
And if my Auntie had.....
Turning down the penalties early on smacks of poor decision making by someone. Maybe the first decision was made on the pitch but after that?
Completely agree re: the penalties, but people underestimate how much rugby is a mental game as much as a physical one. The body language of the entire squad on Saturday was terrible - can only assume why!!
|
|
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:34 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3518
|
[quote="Mr Dog"]Powell has now taken teams to 6 finals - 5 times as favourites - and won 1. Maybe, just maybe it's him who can't cope with the pressure?[/quote
I'll just judge him on his time as Cas where he's taken us to 2 finals. 1 as underdogs 1 as very slight favourites where he was informed 2 days before the final that he would be without his star full back for the game giving 1 training session for someone else to play full back.He then saw his side make 18 handling errors. He wasn't the 1 repeatedly dropping the ball. I know Fev fans like to stick the knife into Powell regarding finals but how have Fev coped since Powell left in comparison to 2010-13. At Cas in 3 years we've reached the challenge cup final a grand final and won the league leaders shield. No other coach could have done that at Cas.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Angelus, atomic, Bearded, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, Brick with eyes, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Cats13, Channel Islander, CM Punk, critch67, Cronus, Damo-Leeds, djhudds, Dropkick Murphy, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, FlexWheeler, Google [Bot], Grimmy, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Jake the Peg, jakeyg95, Kelvin's Ferret, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, kobashi, le penguin, LeedsDave, Les Norton, mwindass, northmanchesterdevil, nottinghamtiger, paintman, puroresu_boy, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, Seth, shinymcshine, SirBlighty, Stanley Unwin, The Devil's Advocate, TheUnassumingBadger, tigertot, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 627 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The VT & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,646,618
|3,289
|76,290
|4,559
|SET
|