It 100% is all about the Grand Final and I have no problem with that. If we play great rugby all year and win the LLS by the sort of margin Cas did but then lose the GF then obviously I'll enjoy the year but once again end up on the floor in October. If we scrape into fourth and win the GF it will be the best night I've had watching RL by a million miles and render every blip along the way irrelevant.
People saying the rounds don't matter are brainless though because obviously they do. They mattered last year when we won the LLS and put ourselves in pole position to reach the GF, and they mattered this year when we lost a lot of them and ended up in the Middle 8. Bit of a difference in end result caused by results gained in those supposedly pointless weekly rounds eh?
I think the problem with RL mindset is the constant need for games to matter and constant complaints when they don't. This was easily highlighted by the "Every Minute Matters" slogan for the Super 8s that was swiftly dispelled when people could point out a few games with little riding on them. Again though, that happens in every sport under every format and there is no way around it. See Arsene Wenger's comments about teams being "on the beach" towards the end of the last Premier League season as proof of that.
I acknowledge that the difference between finishing first and finishing second in Super League isn't all that great, but as soon as you start slipping below that then there becomes huge differences in what each position ultimately gets you. Therefore without a doubt the weekly rounds matter, and getting yourself primed and ready for the two games that follow should you qualify for them requires the stuff champions are made of.