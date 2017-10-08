The Chin's Back

Anyone know anyone good at Tattoo removals?

Just have 'NOT' tattooed at the top.



Or replace 'WINNERS' with 'CHOKERS'.



Either way, it'd be accurate.



And none for Castleford Tigers, bye! Snikag

Could change the "F" to an "R" - might be unpalatable to the owner but at least it would be accurate

Might be a long shot, but does anyone happen to know what the music was that the players walked out to?

Him wrote: Might be a long shot, but does anyone happen to know what the music was that the players walked out to?



Jungle by X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons, according to the Super League Twitter account.

TheUnassumingBadger wrote: The competition now definitely is about doing enough through the regular season then hitting your straps and aiming to peak at Old Trafford. The only issue I have with that is how much it dilutes the regular season. The Super League isn't just about a Grand Final at the end of the year, it's about seeing high quality, intense games happening every week. Obviously we aren't seeing that.





It's not though is it, it is all about Old Trafford and the Grand Final - otherwise we wouldn't have the structure that we have. We wouldn't have the playoffs, we wouldn't have the fans/players not really caring about the LLS, we wouldn't have players crawling off the operating table to play in a semi final.



So you can bang on as much as you like saying it's not all about the GF - but surely that's all it's about? Do you think Cas are sat at home now saying "don't worry lads, we played the best rugby all year, so we know we were the best - well done us!" What will be remembered in 5 years time - that Leeds won the GF. It's not though is it, it is all about Old Trafford and the Grand Final - otherwise we wouldn't have the structure that we have. We wouldn't have the playoffs, we wouldn't have the fans/players not really caring about the LLS, we wouldn't have players crawling off the operating table to play in a semi final.So you can bang on as much as you like saying it's not all about the GF - but surely that's all it's about? Do you think Cas are sat at home now saying "don't worry lads, we played the best rugby all year, so we know we were the best - well done us!" What will be remembered in 5 years time - that Leeds won the GF. Dropkick Murphy

It 100% is all about the Grand Final and I have no problem with that. If we play great rugby all year and win the LLS by the sort of margin Cas did but then lose the GF then obviously I'll enjoy the year but once again end up on the floor in October. If we scrape into fourth and win the GF it will be the best night I've had watching RL by a million miles and render every blip along the way irrelevant.



People saying the rounds don't matter are brainless though because obviously they do. They mattered last year when we won the LLS and put ourselves in pole position to reach the GF, and they mattered this year when we lost a lot of them and ended up in the Middle 8. Bit of a difference in end result caused by results gained in those supposedly pointless weekly rounds eh?



I think the problem with RL mindset is the constant need for games to matter and constant complaints when they don't. This was easily highlighted by the "Every Minute Matters" slogan for the Super 8s that was swiftly dispelled when people could point out a few games with little riding on them. Again though, that happens in every sport under every format and there is no way around it. See Arsene Wenger's comments about teams being "on the beach" towards the end of the last Premier League season as proof of that.



I acknowledge that the difference between finishing first and finishing second in Super League isn't all that great, but as soon as you start slipping below that then there becomes huge differences in what each position ultimately gets you. Therefore without a doubt the weekly rounds matter, and getting yourself primed and ready for the two games that follow should you qualify for them requires the stuff champions are made of. Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves



FORZA WIRE cravenpark1

Dropkick Murphy wrote: It 100% is all about the Grand Final and I have no problem with that. If we play great rugby all year and win the LLS by the sort of margin Cas did but then lose the GF then obviously I'll enjoy the year but once again end up on the floor in October. If we scrape into fourth and win the GF it will be the best night I've had watching RL by a million miles and render every blip along the way irrelevant.



People saying the rounds don't matter are brainless though because obviously they do. They mattered last year when we won the LLS and put ourselves in pole position to reach the GF, and they mattered this year when we lost a lot of them and ended up in the Middle 8. Bit of a difference in end result caused by results gained in those supposedly pointless weekly rounds eh?



I think the problem with RL mindset is the constant need for games to matter and constant complaints when they don't. This was easily highlighted by the "Every Minute Matters" slogan for the Super 8s that was swiftly dispelled when people could point out a few games with little riding on them. Again though, that happens in every sport under every format and there is no way around it. See Arsene Wenger's comments about teams being "on the beach" towards the end of the last Premier League season as proof of that.



I acknowledge that the difference between finishing first and finishing second in Super League isn't all that great, but as soon as you start slipping below that then there becomes huge differences in what each position ultimately gets you. Therefore without a doubt the weekly rounds matter, and getting yourself primed and ready for the two games that follow should you qualify for them requires the stuff champions are made of.

