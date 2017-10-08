TheUnassumingBadger wrote: The competition now definitely is about doing enough through the regular season then hitting your straps and aiming to peak at Old Trafford. The only issue I have with that is how much it dilutes the regular season. The Super League isn't just about a Grand Final at the end of the year, it's about seeing high quality, intense games happening every week. Obviously we aren't seeing that.



It's not though is it, it is all about Old Trafford and the Grand Final - otherwise we wouldn't have the structure that we have. We wouldn't have the playoffs, we wouldn't have the fans/players not really caring about the LLS, we wouldn't have players crawling off the operating table to play in a semi final.So you can bang on as much as you like saying it's not all about the GF - but surely that's all it's about? Do you think Cas are sat at home now saying "don't worry lads, we played the best rugby all year, so we know we were the best - well done us!" What will be remembered in 5 years time - that Leeds won the GF.