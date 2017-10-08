WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:43 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 686
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Image

Anyone know anyone good at Tattoo removals? :lol:
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:59 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22235
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
Just have 'NOT' tattooed at the top.

Or replace 'WINNERS' with 'CHOKERS'.

Either way, it'd be accurate.
8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers, bye!
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:12 pm
Snikag User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2003 8:27 pm
Posts: 84
Location: he's here, he's there, you see him everywhere.......
Could change the “F” to an “R” - might be unpalatable to the owner but at least it would be accurate
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:14 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13891
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Might be a long shot, but does anyone happen to know what the music was that the players walked out to?
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:32 pm
Gronk! User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4910
Him wrote:
Might be a long shot, but does anyone happen to know what the music was that the players walked out to?


Jungle by X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons, according to the Super League Twitter account.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:49 am
Mike Oxlong User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3115
TheUnassumingBadger wrote:
The competition now definitely is about doing enough through the regular season then hitting your straps and aiming to peak at Old Trafford. The only issue I have with that is how much it dilutes the regular season. The Super League isn't just about a Grand Final at the end of the year, it's about seeing high quality, intense games happening every week. Obviously we aren't seeing that.


It's not though is it, it is all about Old Trafford and the Grand Final - otherwise we wouldn't have the structure that we have. We wouldn't have the playoffs, we wouldn't have the fans/players not really caring about the LLS, we wouldn't have players crawling off the operating table to play in a semi final.

So you can bang on as much as you like saying it's not all about the GF - but surely that's all it's about? Do you think Cas are sat at home now saying "don't worry lads, we played the best rugby all year, so we know we were the best - well done us!" What will be remembered in 5 years time - that Leeds won the GF.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: childofthenorthern, djhudds, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Jake the Peg, JEAN CAPDOUZE, MDW12, Mike Oxlong, Norman Stanley Fletcher, normycat, paintman, the stella kid, wakeyrule, warriorweed, Wigg'n and 364 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,4381,97876,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM