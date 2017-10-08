Fair point about Sinfield at Wembley, but the two finals are completely different I reckon. I've been to both now multiple times with us and a couple of times as a neutral and the intensity of the occasion is far greater at the Grand Final than the Challenge Cup Final. Wembley feels like a day out that everyone is happy to be involved in. Old Trafford is far more tense. The worst example ever of not taking two was Wires at 16-2 (I think) up in the 2013 GF. I was screaming for it and couldn't believe we passed them up. I acknowledge no one could really have predicted the nightmare couple of minutes that followed which completely swung the pendulum of the game, but even so, there's not a chance Sinfield or Pat Richards would have allowed that. They'd have marched straight over and demanded the tee.



I know people always say "Play the game, not the occasion", but I don't really agree. Games during the season are not the same as the Grand Final and you don't play it the same way. I think Wires tried to, certainly in 2012 and 2013, and Cas probably thought they could too. Wigan, Leeds and the great Bradford and Saints teams manage the game far better.