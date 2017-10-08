PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



I'm not sure if the changes against Hull were a big thing. Think they just found out there's a different level of pressure and nerves when it comes to playoffs and they couldn't handle that as a group. Dropkick Murphy

rollin thunder wrote: any other side would have taken two.



Wires wouldn't have, and we'd have lost as well. Wires wouldn't have, and we'd have lost as well. Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves



FORZA WIRE Towns88

Dropkick Murphy wrote: Wires wouldn't have, and we'd have lost as well.









Madness isn't it. Madness isn't it. "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Uncle Rico

Dropkick Murphy wrote: Wires wouldn't have, and we'd have lost as well.



It certainly is a gamble and on a wet October Old Traffprd night it would be my choice. However, Sinfield taking the two against us (Wire) at Wembley backfired IMO as it showed a lack of confidence, or a weakness on that occasion and seemed to spur us on.



I'm not knocking Sinfield's or Leeds' winning record BTW how could anyone? However, nor do I condemn Cas as being arrogant as some have suggested. Sometimes you have to back yourself and the boost for Leeds wasn't Cas showing them a lack of respect, but, the fact that Leeds kept them out. It certainly is a gamble and on a wet October Old Traffprd night it would be my choice. However, Sinfield taking the two against us (Wire) at Wembley backfired IMO as it showed a lack of confidence, or a weakness on that occasion and seemed to spur us on.I'm not knocking Sinfield's or Leeds' winning record BTW how could anyone? However, nor do I condemn Cas as being arrogant as some have suggested. Sometimes you have to back yourself and the boost for Leeds wasn't Cas showing them a lack of respect, but, the fact that Leeds kept them out. leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



Uncle Rico wrote: It certainly is a gamble and on a wet October Old Traffprd night it would be my choice. However, Sinfield taking the two against us (Wire) at Wembley backfired IMO as it showed a lack of confidence, or a weakness on that occasion and seemed to spur us on.



I'm not knocking Sinfield's or Leeds' winning record BTW how could anyone? However, nor do I condemn Cas as being arrogant as some have suggested. Sometimes you have to back yourself and the boost for Leeds wasn't Cas showing them a lack of respect, but, the fact that Leeds kept them out.



Funnily enough in the 2015 GF Sinfield turned down kickable penalties on more than one occasion when the scores were level at 6-6 and we scored from the resulting sets, guess you just have to feel how the game is going Funnily enough in the 2015 GF Sinfield turned down kickable penalties on more than one occasion when the scores were level at 6-6 and we scored from the resulting sets, guess you just have to feel how the game is going leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



Dropkick Murphy wrote: The LLS has always been a lesser prize since the game reintroduced the play off deciders in 1998. I loved watching us win it in 2011 because I'd never seen us do it before, but I didn't care much last year because all I wanted was the big prize which continues to elude us. We have loads of people in Warrington trying to declare us the true champions of 2011 and 2016 and whinging about the "Sky Cup" (conveniently ignoring that the Rugby League Championship Final pre-dates Sky by decades).



Do we want a format where the champions are potentially declared weeks before the end of the season (as Cas would have been this year), followed by a Premiership Trophy which, although very nice, would be a lesser prize and after a few years would result in finals being held at Challenge Cup semi final level grounds because only week in week out supporters of the two clubs involved would really bother going? Personally I prefer the format where it's on the line right up until the very end of the season and decided in front of 70,000 at the biggest ground in the north in a showpiece fixture. Just because I personally have three dreadful memories of that fixture doesn't change anything. Cas peaked early. Leeds knew. They're the champions and fully deserve the title.



Totally agree mate, for some reason some fans (Wire fans especially) ignore the fact that in over 100 years of rugby league, the league leaders were only declared champions in a brief 25 year period between the 70s-90s



The fact is also ignored that before the change in the 1970s Leeds were league leaders and failed to win the title on at least 3 occasions IIRC, and I dont remember Wigan rolling over for us in 2015 because we were the best team



Having said that I do fully accept that we have 'stole' Cas' title this year and I fully expect them to win at least one in the next 2/3 years Totally agree mate, for some reason some fans (Wire fans especially) ignore the fact that in over 100 years of rugby league, the league leaders were only declared champions in a brief 25 year period between the 70s-90sThe fact is also ignored that before the change in the 1970s Leeds were league leaders and failed to win the title on at least 3 occasions IIRC, and I dont remember Wigan rolling over for us in 2015 because we were the best teamHaving said that I do fully accept that we have 'stole' Cas' title this year and I fully expect them to win at least one in the next 2/3 years Dropkick Murphy

Fair point about Sinfield at Wembley, but the two finals are completely different I reckon. I've been to both now multiple times with us and a couple of times as a neutral and the intensity of the occasion is far greater at the Grand Final than the Challenge Cup Final. Wembley feels like a day out that everyone is happy to be involved in. Old Trafford is far more tense. The worst example ever of not taking two was Wires at 16-2 (I think) up in the 2013 GF. I was screaming for it and couldn't believe we passed them up. I acknowledge no one could really have predicted the nightmare couple of minutes that followed which completely swung the pendulum of the game, but even so, there's not a chance Sinfield or Pat Richards would have allowed that. They'd have marched straight over and demanded the tee.



I know people always say "Play the game, not the occasion", but I don't really agree. Games during the season are not the same as the Grand Final and you don't play it the same way. I think Wires tried to, certainly in 2012 and 2013, and Cas probably thought they could too. Wigan, Leeds and the great Bradford and Saints teams manage the game far better. Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves



FORZA WIRE caslad75

I'd got my head in my hands when we refused the 2 points. Madness!! The game could have had a totally different complexion if we'd have taken them. Who refuses an easy 2 points less than 3 minutes into a Grand Final in the rain?! arghhhhhhhhh!! I'm still shaking my head about it now. When big games come along, rightly or wrongly, I always think 'what would Sinfield do?' (one of the best big game players I've ever seen) - he'd have taken them. Would have settled the nerves and got the scoreboard ticking. We didn't handle the occasion, pure and simple - we bottled it last night. Us fans turned up, the team didn't. It's been a great season for us though, and I've had more than my moneys worth of entertainment out of my season ticket. The transition from a good team into a champion team isn't something that happens overnight, and it is far from easy. Hopefully we can learn from this experience and be a better team for it over the coming seasons. Well done Leeds, the better side by far on the night and deserved to lift the trophy. I'm sure our time will come at some point. Judder Man

MattyB wrote: So, when did it start to go wrong for Cas? For me when they decided to rest players against Hull two weeks ago. Before then they were flying, they should have kept that intensity going.



How many times do you see ‘in form’ teams rest players / have a week off (old playoff format) and it cost them dearly.



They played Hull and were well beaten, they go on to perform poorly (for them) against a determined Saints team with a solid pedigree for winning big games when it matters and were ten seconds from going out.



They scrape through that and then don’t bother showing up for the final.



Plenty to learn for Powell it seems!



I reckon Cas lost focus at the start of the Super 8's only needing 1 or 2 wins for the play offs, lost to Saints in the 1st round, struggled for half the game against Salford in the 2nd round. Then had to push along a bit to get the LLS at the same time the other teams were knocking each other out to get top 4. Guaranteed a home draw in the playoffs job was half done and players were rested causing different playing combinations.



Come play off time, Leeds-Hull-Saints had a bit of momentum and the semi finals were probably the toughest matches for intensity and pressure, Cas were probably slightly undercooked for this final in terms of mental toughness and basically choked on the atmosphere of Old Trafford. I reckon Cas lost focus at the start of the Super 8's only needing 1 or 2 wins for the play offs, lost to Saints in the 1st round, struggled for half the game against Salford in the 2nd round. Then had to push along a bit to get the LLS at the same time the other teams were knocking each other out to get top 4. Guaranteed a home draw in the playoffs job was half done and players were rested causing different playing combinations.Come play off time, Leeds-Hull-Saints had a bit of momentum and the semi finals were probably the toughest matches for intensity and pressure, Cas were probably slightly undercooked for this final in terms of mental toughness and basically choked on the atmosphere of Old Trafford. The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.

I reckon Cas lost focus at the start of the Super 8's only needing 1 or 2 wins for the play offs, lost to Saints in the 1st round, struggled for half the game against Salford in the 2nd round. Then had to push along a bit to get the LLS at the same time the other teams were knocking each other out to get top 4. Guaranteed a home draw in the playoffs job was half done and players were rested causing different playing combinations.

Come play off time, Leeds-Hull-Saints had a bit of momentum and the semi finals were probably the toughest matches for intensity and pressure, Cas were probably slightly undercooked for this final in terms of mental toughness and basically choked on the atmosphere of Old Trafford.

