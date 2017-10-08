WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:35 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1294
I'm not sure if the changes against Hull were a big thing. Think they just found out there's a different level of pressure and nerves when it comes to playoffs and they couldn't handle that as a group.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:26 pm
Dropkick Murphy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 18, 2009 10:37 pm
Posts: 2703
Location: Heald Green, Cheshire
rollin thunder wrote:
any other side would have taken two.


Wires wouldn't have, and we'd have lost as well.
Warrington RLFC: The Wire, NOT Warrington Wolves

FORZA WIRE
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:51 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3506
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
Wires wouldn't have, and we'd have lost as well.



:lol:

Madness isn't it.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:57 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3202
Location: Stuck in 1982
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
Wires wouldn't have, and we'd have lost as well.


It certainly is a gamble and on a wet October Old Traffprd night it would be my choice. However, Sinfield taking the two against us (Wire) at Wembley backfired IMO as it showed a lack of confidence, or a weakness on that occasion and seemed to spur us on.

I'm not knocking Sinfield's or Leeds' winning record BTW how could anyone? However, nor do I condemn Cas as being arrogant as some have suggested. Sometimes you have to back yourself and the boost for Leeds wasn't Cas showing them a lack of respect, but, the fact that Leeds kept them out.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:15 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1268
Uncle Rico wrote:
It certainly is a gamble and on a wet October Old Traffprd night it would be my choice. However, Sinfield taking the two against us (Wire) at Wembley backfired IMO as it showed a lack of confidence, or a weakness on that occasion and seemed to spur us on.

I'm not knocking Sinfield's or Leeds' winning record BTW how could anyone? However, nor do I condemn Cas as being arrogant as some have suggested. Sometimes you have to back yourself and the boost for Leeds wasn't Cas showing them a lack of respect, but, the fact that Leeds kept them out.


Funnily enough in the 2015 GF Sinfield turned down kickable penalties on more than one occasion when the scores were level at 6-6 and we scored from the resulting sets, guess you just have to feel how the game is going
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, caslad75, ColD, craig hkr, critch67, DGM, djhudds, Dropkick Murphy, financialtimes, Five and last, Gazemous, Hasbag, leedsnsouths, mrpurfect, Nothus, Paddyfc, rodney_trotter, Seth, SirBlighty, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Towns88, Upanunder and 430 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,0832,94676,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM