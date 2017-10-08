Dropkick Murphy wrote: Wires wouldn't have, and we'd have lost as well.

It certainly is a gamble and on a wet October Old Traffprd night it would be my choice. However, Sinfield taking the two against us (Wire) at Wembley backfired IMO as it showed a lack of confidence, or a weakness on that occasion and seemed to spur us on.I'm not knocking Sinfield's or Leeds' winning record BTW how could anyone? However, nor do I condemn Cas as being arrogant as some have suggested. Sometimes you have to back yourself and the boost for Leeds wasn't Cas showing them a lack of respect, but, the fact that Leeds kept them out.