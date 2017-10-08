Castleford were just very naive in their approach. 5 minutes into a grand final you take 2 points from in front of the posts. I't's not even a debate for Grand final veterans, let alone a team in their maiden grand final. It seemed like cas thought they would just turn up, then off the back of a few quick play the balls put on some of their scripted but very eye catching and effective block plays and rip leeds up on the fringes, and then leeds would cower and go away.



When that didn't immediately happen they seemed to lose their focus and began making basic errors. Had they been mentally prepared for a grind, it may not have affected their concentration so much after the first 10 minutes, when it was clear they weren't going to tear leeds apart like they have been doing.



Still I guess Cas can comfort themselves with the old adage of 'you have to lose one before you can win one' just like warrington did in 2012.