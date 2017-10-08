WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:39 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member


Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3502
jools wrote:
Albert goldthorpe medal :lol: :lol: :lol: go on- tell us how many times he's won a man of the match award. He's been no where near the top players in the competition for his previous career. A Leeds player has never won that award- yet look at how many shiny things they've won!



He's been the most consistent half back in the league over the last 3 years. I was proving you wrong when you made out he'd had just 1 good year. He didn't play well last night but a lot of that stems from the 18 handling errors we made. It doesn't make him a bad player. He's rightfully man of steel and rightfully gunna heading to Oz to play in a world cup for England.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:50 am
Lebron James


Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 987
Quite easily, the worst performance in a grand final by any team. Leeds could have played their under 18s and still won

Regards

King James
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:51 am
Psychedelic Casual


Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 424
Location: Manchester
Also it’s not just the last 20 years, the champions have been decided by a Grand Final in 73 years of Rugby League’s history.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:19 am
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member


Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30241
John Monie once said "Great teams aren't great all the time, but great when they need to be"
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:20 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member


Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3502
Lebron James wrote:
Quite easily, the worst performance in a grand final by any team. Leeds could have played their under 18s and still won

Regards

King James



True. It can happen. See hull fc Wembley 2013. They haven't done too badly after that sobering experience. Really reminded me of that game .
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:39 pm
FlexWheeler


Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3617
Castleford were just very naive in their approach. 5 minutes into a grand final you take 2 points from in front of the posts. I't's not even a debate for Grand final veterans, let alone a team in their maiden grand final. It seemed like cas thought they would just turn up, then off the back of a few quick play the balls put on some of their scripted but very eye catching and effective block plays and rip leeds up on the fringes, and then leeds would cower and go away.

When that didn't immediately happen they seemed to lose their focus and began making basic errors. Had they been mentally prepared for a grind, it may not have affected their concentration so much after the first 10 minutes, when it was clear they weren't going to tear leeds apart like they have been doing.

Still I guess Cas can comfort themselves with the old adage of 'you have to lose one before you can win one' just like warrington did in 2012.
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''

''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''

''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''

''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''

.......''smart men don't get married''
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:54 pm
Hasbag



Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1869
Location: Hull
FlexWheeler wrote:
Castleford were just very naive in their approach. 5 minutes into a grand final you take 2 points from in front of the posts. I't's not even a debate for Grand final veterans, let alone a team in their maiden grand final.

Exactly. I said it last night that it was such a ridiculous decision not to kick the 2. Leeds were fresh so it wasn't like they were blowing while trying to defend their line after tons of consecutive sets. The weather was poor so it should have been an obvious choice to take the 2.
The mental aspect of getting points on the board early and getting yourself in front would also have been a big boost for Cas.
