jools wrote: go on- tell us how many times he's won a man of the match award. He's been no where near the top players in the competition for his previous career. A Leeds player has never won that award- yet look at how many shiny things they've won! Albert goldthorpe medal

He's been the most consistent half back in the league over the last 3 years. I was proving you wrong when you made out he'd had just 1 good year. He didn't play well last night but a lot of that stems from the 18 handling errors we made. It doesn't make him a bad player. He's rightfully man of steel and rightfully gunna heading to Oz to play in a world cup for England.