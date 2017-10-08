WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:39 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3501
jools wrote:
Albert goldthorpe medal :lol: :lol: :lol: go on- tell us how many times he's won a man of the match award. He's been no where near the top players in the competition for his previous career. A Leeds player has never won that award- yet look at how many shiny things they've won!



He's been the most consistent half back in the league over the last 3 years. I was proving you wrong when you made out he'd had just 1 good year. He didn't play well last night but a lot of that stems from the 18 handling errors we made. It doesn't make him a bad player. He's rightfully man of steel and rightfully gunna heading to Oz to play in a world cup for England.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:50 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 987
Quite easily, the worst performance in a grand final by any team. Leeds could have played their under 18s and still won

Regards

King James
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:51 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 420
Location: Manchester
Also it’s not just the last 20 years, the champions have been decided by a Grand Final in 73 years of Rugby League’s history.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, bewareshadows, coco the fullback, cravenpark1, critch67, Damo-Leeds, djhudds, Dropkick Murphy, mwindass, NickyKiss, Psychedelic Casual, rollin thunder, SecondRowSaint, Smew, Smith's Brolly, son of headingley, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, thepimp007, Tricky2309, Uncle Rico, Willzay and 439 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,9292,91876,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM