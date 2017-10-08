Upanunder wrote:
Well I think its all going a bit booty about face, nobody would argue that winning the league in a straight up most points after 28 games scenario, is a bigger achievement than winning a 6 game knockout challenge cup comp, but effectively that is what is happening to the 8's, the thing is a short arsed cup comp that carries far less credibility.
Well, at least I think it does, no point in asking Leeds fans that question, but for me personally Cas showed their metal all season, the GF don't mean 5h1t, but the headlines will say different.
Yes they would. The grand final is what matters form is temporary class is permanent. Cas could not cut it when it mattered, out of the 3 really big games theybhave played this year they lost the two that really mattered 2 and have ended up with the lesser of all the prizes