I think this idea that Cas bottled it and did not turn up is way off the mark, Cas success this year has been off fast play the balls gaining quick momentum and fast yards, then well planned executed set plays utilising dummy runners and creating over Lapps. They simply never got that last night due to Leeds. Completely dominating them in defense, Leeds just stopped them dead in there tracks and Cas never got any momentum, when Cas did move the ball out wide, Leeds had learned their lessons from previous games and numbered up and used a great slide defense.

It was a masterful defenseive display which gave the foundation for a dominant win.



Also it was wet drizzly all night both sides lost plenty of ball, Leeds just handled the situation better.