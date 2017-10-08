WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:53 am
Upanunder wrote:
Well I think its all going a bit booty about face, nobody would argue that winning the league in a straight up most points after 28 games scenario, is a bigger achievement than winning a 6 game knockout challenge cup comp, but effectively that is what is happening to the 8's, the thing is a short arsed cup comp that carries far less credibility.
Well, at least I think it does, no point in asking Leeds fans that question, but for me personally Cas showed their metal all season, the GF don't mean 5h1t, but the headlines will say different.

Yes they would. The grand final is what matters form is temporary class is permanent. Cas could not cut it when it mattered, out of the 3 really big games theybhave played this year they lost the two that really mattered 2 and have ended up with the lesser of all the prizes
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:59 am
I think this idea that Cas bottled it and did not turn up is way off the mark, Cas success this year has been off fast play the balls gaining quick momentum and fast yards, then well planned executed set plays utilising dummy runners and creating over Lapps. They simply never got that last night due to Leeds. Completely dominating them in defense, Leeds just stopped them dead in there tracks and Cas never got any momentum, when Cas did move the ball out wide, Leeds had learned their lessons from previous games and numbered up and used a great slide defense.
It was a masterful defenseive display which gave the foundation for a dominant win.

Also it was wet drizzly all night both sides lost plenty of ball, Leeds just handled the situation better.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:59 am
rollin thunder wrote:
Yes they would. The grand final is what matters form is temporary class is permanent. Cas could not cut it when it mattered, out of the 3 really big games theybhave played this year they lost the two that really mattered 2 and have ended up with the lesser of all the prizes


I reckon that Cas performance yesterday has devalued the LLS its gone back to Hub Cap status again. For the seasons favourites to be be nilled right up to the 79th minute is a real choker of a situation.
The new young dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Grace-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
