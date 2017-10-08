|
Upanunder wrote:
I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same
Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.
Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.
Im not sure I agree with you there, in 2015 Leeds won the treble with a highly entertaining high risk improvisational style of play, but I dont think many teams reacted in 2016 by taking more risks or allowing players more freedom
Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:29 am
I actually dont think Cas were too bad in the first half and had us under the cosh a few times but we showed up well. IMO Cas seemed to think that they would blow us away at some point and when the realisation came that it wouldnt happen they lost the plot in the second half.
Also it seems that Leeds (as Saints and Hull already did) have finally learned to stop jamming in against Cas' block plays and shift in defence and work from the inside Hallelujah!!
Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:47 am
I have the distinct impression now that Castleford are chokers.
Look at their record in 2017. League leaders yes. But they couldn't make the Challenge Cup Final. Then they squeaked into the Grand Final with an extra time field goal against the mighty St Helens. But they couldn't score a point against Leeds in the first half. They were only good at spilling the ball.
What a bunch of nervous nellies! They are chokers, mark my words!
Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:57 am
Towns88 wrote:
Albert Goldthorpe winner 3 years in a row.
A meaningless award from the people that gave Kevin Sinfield the "Golden Boot".
No one West of the Pennines bothers even looking at who has won that due to it being a fan boy award.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:00 am
Meaningless yeat maybe. But you still need to have has a good season to win it.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:15 am
Towns88 wrote:
Meaningless yeat maybe. But you still need to have has a good season to win it.
unlike the grand final ??
Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:23 am
Upanunder wrote:
unlike the grand final ??
Arguably.
That said, if the best team deliver their worst game for the biggest game when everyone knows the drill and has known the drill for 19 years or so then so be it.
I knew that finishing first wouldn't guarantee us side as last night I just knew it would give us the best opportunity to get there which we did. Anything can happen in finals rugby. A shame we were so turgid but it is what it is.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:01 am
Towns88 wrote:
Arguably.
That said, if the best team deliver their worst game for the biggest game when everyone knows the drill and has known the drill for 19 years or so then so be it.
I knew that finishing first wouldn't guarantee us side as last night I just knew it would give us the best opportunity to get there which we did. Anything can happen in finals rugby. A shame we were so turgid but it is what it is.
Well I think its all going a bit booty about face, nobody would argue that winning the league in a straight up most points after 28 games scenario, is a bigger achievement than winning a 6 game knockout challenge cup comp, but effectively that is what is happening to the 8's, the thing is a short arsed cup comp that carries far less credibility.
Well, at least I think it does, no point in asking Leeds fans that question, but for me personally Cas showed their metal all season, the GF don't mean 5h1t, but the headlines will say different.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:09 am
The Grand Final means everything and I say that despite watching my team lose three of them and win none. Champions turn up when it matters. It's no good running rings around everybody all year and then going missing when it counts. The biggest thing that has cost Wires in my opinion was always game management - never slowing things down, taking an easy two points etc - and the best in Super League at that was Kevin Sinfield. Danny McGuire learned from him and ran the show while Gale just looked lost and frustrated (granted his pack didn't help him much). That was a champion performance in every sense from Leeds.
