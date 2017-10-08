WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:18 am
leedsnsouths
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1265
Upanunder wrote:
I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same
Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.
Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.


Im not sure I agree with you there, in 2015 Leeds won the treble with a highly entertaining high risk improvisational style of play, but I dont think many teams reacted in 2016 by taking more risks or allowing players more freedom
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:29 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1265
I actually dont think Cas were too bad in the first half and had us under the cosh a few times but we showed up well. IMO Cas seemed to think that they would blow us away at some point and when the realisation came that it wouldnt happen they lost the plot in the second half.

Also it seems that Leeds (as Saints and Hull already did) have finally learned to stop jamming in against Cas' block plays and shift in defence and work from the inside Hallelujah!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:47 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4520
Location: Carcassonne, France
I have the distinct impression now that Castleford are chokers.

Look at their record in 2017. League leaders yes. But they couldn't make the Challenge Cup Final. Then they squeaked into the Grand Final with an extra time field goal against the mighty St Helens. But they couldn't score a point against Leeds in the first half. They were only good at spilling the ball.

What a bunch of nervous nellies! They are chokers, mark my words!
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:57 am
Noel Cleal
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 1:07 pm
Posts: 1390
Location: Kent
Towns88 wrote:
Albert Goldthorpe winner 3 years in a row.


A meaningless award from the people that gave Kevin Sinfield the "Golden Boot".

No one West of the Pennines bothers even looking at who has won that due to it being a fan boy award.
The Aussie Legend!!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:00 am
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3498
Meaningless yeat maybe. But you still need to have has a good season to win it.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:15 am
Upanunder
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 308
Towns88 wrote:
Meaningless yeat maybe. But you still need to have has a good season to win it.



unlike the grand final ??
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:23 am
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3498
Upanunder wrote:
unlike the grand final ??



Arguably.

That said, if the best team deliver their worst game for the biggest game when everyone knows the drill and has known the drill for 19 years or so then so be it.

I knew that finishing first wouldn't guarantee us side as last night I just knew it would give us the best opportunity to get there which we did. Anything can happen in finals rugby. A shame we were so turgid but it is what it is.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
