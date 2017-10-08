Upanunder wrote:
I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same
Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.
Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.
Im not sure I agree with you there, in 2015 Leeds won the treble with a highly entertaining high risk improvisational style of play, but I dont think many teams reacted in 2016 by taking more risks or allowing players more freedom