Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:18 am
Upanunder wrote:
I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same
Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.
Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.


Im not sure I agree with you there, in 2015 Leeds won the treble with a highly entertaining high risk improvisational style of play, but I dont think many teams reacted in 2016 by taking more risks or allowing players more freedom
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:29 am
I actually dont think Cas were too bad in the first half and had us under the cosh a few times but we showed up well. IMO Cas seemed to think that they would blow us away at some point and when the realisation came that it wouldnt happen they lost the plot in the second half.

Also it seems that Leeds (as Saints and Hull already did) have finally learned to stop jamming in against Cas' block plays and shift in defence and work from the inside Hallelujah!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:47 am
I have the distinct impression now that Castleford are chokers.

Look at their record in 2017. League leaders yes. But they couldn't make the Challenge Cup Final. Then they squeaked into the Grand Final with an extra time field goal against the mighty St Helens. But they couldn't score a point against Leeds in the first half. They were only good at spilling the ball.

What a bunch of nervous nellies! They are chokers, mark my words!
