Upanunder wrote: I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same

Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.

Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.



Im not sure I agree with you there, in 2015 Leeds won the treble with a highly entertaining high risk improvisational style of play, but I dont think many teams reacted in 2016 by taking more risks or allowing players more freedom



I actually dont think Cas were too bad in the first half and had us under the cosh a few times but we showed up well. IMO Cas seemed to think that they would blow us away at some point and when the realisation came that it wouldnt happen they lost the plot in the second half.



