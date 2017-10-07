WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:42 pm
Upanunder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 307
I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same
Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.
Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:56 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2941
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Judder Man wrote:
McQuire in everything he did made look Gale look like a scarecrow or"Man of Straw" perhaps.


That makes it look even worse when you know he has to face some real quality in Cooper Cronk and Shaun Johnson. :SUBMISSION:
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:13 pm
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 549
:lol: :lol: :lol:

Congratulations Leeds, well deserved Champions 2017
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:29 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5300
Location: London
Great game by Leeds. Danny Maguire proved you can't buy experience. I'll be glad Saints are playing Hull KR with him in it next year, because he's been our downfall far too many times, and Leeds will surely struggle to replace him and Burrow for a while.

Looks like Cas used up their get-out-of-jail-free card last week in the semi. A pity they couldn't perform the way they've done previously, but even if Saints hadn't managed to self-destruct in the final 90 seconds last week, we'd have struggled to contain a Leeds/Maguire performance like that at our best.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:47 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7870
Gale looked like he has looked for the previous 10 years- anonymous. Being saying all year one good season doesn't make a legend.
Being the best team all year means sweet FA- because in reality no one cares. Cas have failed to cut it when it mattered in the games that matter. Sadly That's what they will be remembered for this season.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:02 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3496
jools wrote:
Gale looked like he has looked for the previous 10 years- anonymous. Being saying all year one good season doesn't make a legend.
Being the best team all year means sweet FA- because in reality no one cares. Cas have failed to cut it when it mattered in the games that matter. Sadly That's what they will be remembered for this season.



Albert Goldthorpe winner 3 years in a row. Hardly had 1 good season has he. We finished top of the league for the first time in our history. We were dreadful tonight, we will be back. Hopefully with a new drug free full back.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:22 pm
AntonyGiant
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 559
Champion team won tonight and showed there experience. Cas did what me and a lot of people expected. I will never understand how the bookies had them as favourites, easy money for the Leeds win.
However well done Cas for all you have achieved this season, may your new giant shield protect you from the chockers tag you'll be given for the foreseeable future.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:24 pm
leg_end
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 04, 2004 10:30 pm
Posts: 1676
Location: Wigan
Towns88 wrote:
Albert Goldthorpe winner 3 years in a row. Hardly had 1 good season has he. We finished top of the league for the first time in our history. We were dreadful tonight, we will be back. Hopefully with a new drug free full back.


:shock: :HAND: :NAUGHTY:
I am not biased; I'm not bothered who beats St. Helens.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:39 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3496
leg_end wrote:
[/b]
:shock: :HAND: :NAUGHTY:




I'm not the naughty 1 pal.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:46 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 977
Watched it in a west hull hostelry and most wanted a Cas win.I must admit I thought Cas would win it but they didn't play the style of rugby they had all season.Leeds after the first 10 minutes played very well with and without the ball . Mcguire kicked well and leeds pack were on front foot all night.Ablett and Jjb did a lot of disrupting and Leeds did what Leeds do.They won in the rain at old Trafford again.No one should begrudge them on that 80 minutes but I feel for Cas as they had been magic all season.Best thing I heard from fc fans was they would have hammered leeds and Mcguire would play 1 or 2 month for KR then go on sick leave. I said he is made of the same stuff as Ellis and a more genuine player you couldn't wish for but alas I was wrong appaeently? Glad for Burrow and Danny and the Leeds fans.Can imagine the hurt for Cas, lots of lessons and next time they will be stronger for it .
