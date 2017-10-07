Upanunder Strong-running second rower



I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same

Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.

Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game. Salford red all over

That makes it look even worse when you know he has to face some real quality in Cooper Cronk and Shaun Johnson.



Congratulations Leeds, well deserved Champions 2017

Great game by Leeds. Danny Maguire proved you can't buy experience. I'll be glad Saints are playing Hull KR with him in it next year, because he's been our downfall far too many times, and Leeds will surely struggle to replace him and Burrow for a while.



Looks like Cas used up their get-out-of-jail-free card last week in the semi. A pity they couldn't perform the way they've done previously, but even if Saints hadn't managed to self-destruct in the final 90 seconds last week, we'd have struggled to contain a Leeds/Maguire performance like that at our best.



Gale looked like he has looked for the previous 10 years- anonymous. Being saying all year one good season doesn't make a legend.

Being the best team all year means sweet FA- because in reality no one cares. Cas have failed to cut it when it mattered in the games that matter. Sadly That's what they will be remembered for this season.

jools wrote: Gale looked like he has looked for the previous 10 years- anonymous. Being saying all year one good season doesn't make a legend.

Being the best team all year means sweet FA- because in reality no one cares. Cas have failed to cut it when it mattered in the games that matter. Sadly That's what they will be remembered for this season.





Albert Goldthorpe winner 3 years in a row. Hardly had 1 good season has he. We finished top of the league for the first time in our history. We were dreadful tonight, we will be back. Hopefully with a new drug free full back.



Champion team won tonight and showed there experience. Cas did what me and a lot of people expected. I will never understand how the bookies had them as favourites, easy money for the Leeds win.

However well done Cas for all you have achieved this season, may your new giant shield protect you from the chockers tag you'll be given for the foreseeable future. leg_end

Towns88 wrote: Albert Goldthorpe winner 3 years in a row. Hardly had 1 good season has he. We finished top of the league for the first time in our history. We were dreadful tonight, we will be back. Hopefully with a new drug free full back.



I am not biased; I'm not bothered who beats St. Helens. Towns88

I'm not the naughty 1 pal.



Watched it in a west hull hostelry and most wanted a Cas win.I must admit I thought Cas would win it but they didn't play the style of rugby they had all season.Leeds after the first 10 minutes played very well with and without the ball . Mcguire kicked well and leeds pack were on front foot all night.Ablett and Jjb did a lot of disrupting and Leeds did what Leeds do.They won in the rain at old Trafford again.No one should begrudge them on that 80 minutes but I feel for Cas as they had been magic all season.Best thing I heard from fc fans was they would have hammered leeds and Mcguire would play 1 or 2 month for KR then go on sick leave. I said he is made of the same stuff as Ellis and a more genuine player you couldn't wish for but alas I was wrong appaeently? Glad for Burrow and Danny and the Leeds fans.Can imagine the hurt for Cas, lots of lessons and next time they will be stronger for it .

