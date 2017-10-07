WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:42 pm
Upanunder
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 307
I'm not a Cas fan, but it is a depressing loss all the same
Not that I'm down on Leeds either, Cas carried the league all season only to fail in the final, that's their cock-up.
Its depressing because its a win for dull, albeit Cas weren't at the races at all, Leeds can only beat what's put in front of them so its hardly their fault, but it is a blow to the movement towards putting some excitement back in to the game.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:56 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2941
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Judder Man wrote:
McQuire in everything he did made look Gale look like a scarecrow or"Man of Straw" perhaps.


That makes it look even worse when you know he has to face some real quality in Cooper Cronk and Shaun Johnson. :SUBMISSION:
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:13 pm
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 549
:lol: :lol: :lol:

Congratulations Leeds, well deserved Champions 2017
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 9:29 pm
Roy Haggerty
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5300
Location: London
Great game by Leeds. Danny Maguire proved you can't buy experience. I'll be glad Saints are playing Hull KR with him in it next year, because he's been our downfall far too many times, and Leeds will surely struggle to replace him and Burrow for a while.

Looks like Cas used up their get-out-of-jail-free card last week in the semi. A pity they couldn't perform the way they've done previously, but even if Saints hadn't managed to self-destruct in the final 90 seconds last week, we'd have struggled to contain a Leeds/Maguire performance like that at our best.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:47 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7870
Gale looked like he has looked for the previous 10 years- anonymous. Being saying all year one good season doesn't make a legend.
Being the best team all year means sweet FA- because in reality no one cares. Cas have failed to cut it when it mattered in the games that matter. Sadly That's what they will be remembered for this season.
Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - 18:00:00
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 11:02 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3494
jools wrote:
Gale looked like he has looked for the previous 10 years- anonymous. Being saying all year one good season doesn't make a legend.
Being the best team all year means sweet FA- because in reality no one cares. Cas have failed to cut it when it mattered in the games that matter. Sadly That's what they will be remembered for this season.



Albert Goldthorpe winner 3 years in a row. Hardly had 1 good season has he. We finished top of the league for the first time in our history. We were dreadful tonight, we will be back. Hopefully with a new drug free full back.
